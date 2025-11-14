School Assembly News Headlines Today, 15 November 2025: Reading the news every day helps students cultivate the habit of staying informed about important events taking place in India and around the globe. In today’s competitive environment, keeping up with current affairs is a valuable skill. By following major national and international updates, students gain a better understanding of the world, learn how various issues affect society, and develop stronger critical thinking abilities. Here are the major national and global headlines you can include in the school assembly for November 15.

National News For School Assembly

Padma Shri Environmentalist ‘ Saalumarada ’ Thimmakka Passes Away at 114, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condoles Death

’ Thimmakka Passes Away at 114, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condoles Death PM Modi Address to NDA Workers Live Streaming: Watch Video of PM Narendra Modi Addressing ‘Karyakrtas’ After Bihar Election Result 2025

DPDP Act: Government Notifies E-Commerce and Social Media Firms To Erase Inactive User Data After 3 Years As per Digital Personal Data Protection Act

Plane Crash in Tamil Nadu: Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu

International News For School Assembly

Russia’s 1st Humanoid Robot: AIDOL Company Showcases Its AI-Powered Human Robot That Stumbles Down While Walking on Stage

TikTok Influencer Brenay Kennard Ordered To Pay USD 1.75M for Destroying Manager’s Marriage

Security forces kill 26 terrorists in northwest Pakistan

India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, others: Piyush Goyal

Sports News For School Assembly

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century During India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match

Smashes 32-Ball Century During India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match Asian Archery Championships 2025: Ankita Bhakat Pips Olympic Medallist Nam Su-hyeon To Win Gold Medal

Royal Norwegian Embassy Honours Minerva Academy FC for Norway Cup 2025 Triumph

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Dharmendra Hospital Video: Breach Candy Hospital Employee Arrested for Filming Actor on Ventilator Support and Showing Deol Family in Distress – Report

Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies at 98; A Look at Her Iconic Career in Indian Cinema

‘Kalamkaval’ Trailer Out: Vinayakan Hunts for Truth While Mammootty’s Mysterious Character Adds Thrilling Twist

Business News For School Assembly

Tata Motors Q2 FY26 Results: TMPV Reports Multi-Fold Jump in Its Consolidated Net Profit to INR 76,170 Crore for 2nd Quarter of Current Financial Year

WPI inflation falls to (-)1.21% in October on GST cut, favourable base

Consistently going through the news helps students improve their language proficiency, expand their vocabulary, refine their pronunciation, and boost overall communication skills. Moreover, staying connected with a variety of subjects—such as current events, politics, and global developments- enhances their general awareness, making them more confident and engaged contributors in conversations both within the classroom and beyond.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2025 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).