Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: WSFx Global Pay Limited ("Global Pay"), formerly known as Wall Street Finance Ltd. (BSE: 511147), a pioneer in India's B2B forex ecosystem, has officially entered the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space with the launch of the Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Card - a next-generation travel essential designed to simplify and elevate the international travel experience for every Indian explorer.

With over three decades of expertise in forex business and having served 5 Mn+ customers served till date with annual gross transaction value of 6000+ Crores, with an AD II license from the Reserve Bank of India, a pan-India network of 21 branches, and trusted relationships with over 700 corporates, and 550+ B2B partners, Global Pay now extends its legacy of trust, innovation, and compliance to India's growing retail travel market.

India is experiencing an unprecedented surge in outbound travel, with more than 38 million Indians Indians expected to travel internationally by 2028 for leisure, education, and business. Global Pay aims to serve this rising demographic with a smart, secure, and all-in-one travel product tailored for the digitally savvy Indian traveller.

Introducing the Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Card, curated especially for the modern global explorer, the card combines cutting-edge technology with convenience and control. Travellers can manage their card entirely through the Global Pay app, enjoying features such as zero hidden charges, accepted worldwide, app-powered convenience, multi-trip ready and above all, it's smart, secure, and seamless.

This smart card offers complete financial control through the Global Pay app, allowing users to set card limits, PIN settings, and manage both e-commerce and POS transactions with ease. Designed for convenience and security, the card also comes with an international travel eSIM ensuring seamless connectivity abroad. It offers concierge services for domestic and international lounges. This will be your go-to card for seamless travel, start to finish.

Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Essential Product is backed by a robust ecosystem of trusted partners, enhancing every aspect of the travel experience. Visa serves as the network partner, M2P as the technology partner, Zetexa as the travel SIM partner, Asego as the travel insurance partner, DreamFolks as lounge access partner, EaseMyTrip as the travel partner, Zaggle as the business partner, and Tag 8 as the tracking partner to ensure security and tracking.

Whether it's a student traveling for education, a business traveler managing international payments, or a leisure traveler headed for a vacation, Global Pay offers personalized solutions to cater to every segment's needs -- all within one intuitive digital ecosystem. Users earn Global Pay Rewards - a simple, transparent point-based system on every transaction done via the platform, making every journey more rewarding.

Srikrishna Narasimhan, Whole-Time Director and CEO, Global Pay said, "The Lifestyle Travel Essential Card is more than just a forex card. It's a complete travel and payment ecosystem designed around the evolving needs of the Indian traveller. With features like exclusive travel card, currency home delivered, app-based control, travel eSIM, insurance, concierge access, and zero hidden fees, we're raising the bar for convenience, security, and global access."

Dilip Modi, Chairman, Spice Connect added, "This product reflects our long-term vision of integrating lifestyle services into financial products. The Lifestyle Travel Card combines everything a traveller needs--connectivity, protection, rewards, and payments--into one sleek solution. It's a game changer in the travel fintech space."

Global Pay by WSFx, a BSE-listed company, is a trusted leader in foreign exchange, forex cards, and cross-border payment solutions. With a strong emphasis on innovation, compliance, and customer-centricity, Global Pay is committed to delivering secure, efficient, and transparent financial products to empower individuals and businesses alike.

For more information, visit www.wsfx.in.

Spice Connect is an Indian conglomerate, boasting a robust 25-year legacy in the Telecom & Technology sector. In response to a discerning analysis of the evolving future, Spice Connect strategically shifted focus to the fintech sector, spotlighting its two flagship entities: Spice Money and WSFx Global Pay Limited. At the core of Spice Connect's mission lies the unwavering commitment to connect people, improve lives, and position technology at the forefront of transformative solutions.

For more information, visit spice-connect.com.

