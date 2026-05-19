Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs LSG IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 returns to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium today, 19 May, as Rajasthan Royals host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64. While the home side battles to keep its playoff qualification hopes alive, the atmospheric conditions in Jaipur are set to present an explicit physical challenge for both sets of players. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard here.

North and Central India are currently experiencing an intense summer heatwave, with regional temperatures soaring. Consequently, weather management and environmental factors will play a central role in how tonight's match progresses.

Jaipur Temperature and Rain Probability

According to the latest meteorological data for Jaipur, the match will be played under severe heatwave conditions. The daytime temperature is expected to peak at 43°C, and it will remain significantly high during the evening hours, hovering between 33°C and 37°C during active play. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: SRH, GT Qualify For Playoffs.

For fans and players tracking the skies, there is a 0% chance of rain, ensuring that the fixture will proceed without any weather-related interruptions. The skies are forecast to remain entirely clear, with daytime humidity at 13% and a night-time forecast showing a maximum humidity of 16%. Wind speeds are expected to range between 7 mph and 11 mph, blowing predominantly from the west.

The Critical Dew Factor

Despite the exceptionally dry and hot initial conditions, sports analysts have flagged the evening dew factor as a primary tactical consideration. Due to the rapid cooling of the ground after sunset, moisture is expected to settle on the outfield during the second innings.

A wet outfield will directly affect the playing conditions by making the ball slippery. This will limit the grip available to spinners and make it harder for fast bowlers to execute precise yorkers in the death overs. Conversely, a slick outfield typically accelerates the ball along the turf, heavily favouring the side batting second under the floodlights.

Pitch and Venue Context

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has developed a reputation as one of the highest-scoring venues in the 2026 tournament. All three previous matches played at the ground this season have seen first-innings totals exceed the 220-run mark.

Given the flat batting surface, quick outfield, and the impending dew, winning the toss will be crucial. The captain winning the coin toss at 19:00 IST is widely expected to elect to bowl first, allowing his team the advantage of chasing a target when the pitch is at its truest and the outfield is wet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).