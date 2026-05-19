IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Five Teams Battle for One Remaining Spot

The race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs has entered its final week with three of the four qualification spots officially locked in. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured their places in the post-season, leaving just one remaining spot open for the knockout stages. Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 19.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's recent five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk confirmed their own progress while simultaneously intensifying a mid-table bottleneck. Five teams remain mathematically alive in the hunt for the final position, making the remaining league fixtures critical.

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals Hold the Edge

Punjab Kings currently occupy the coveted fourth position with 13 points from 13 matches. Their equation is straightforward: a victory in their final league match against Lucknow Super Giants will take them to 15 points. Because none of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, or Kolkata Knight Riders can exceed 15 points, a win puts Punjab in a commanding position, though they remain vulnerable to Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: SRH, GT Qualify For Playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals are arguably in the strongest position to control their own destiny. Sitting in fifth place with 12 points, they are the only team in the chasing pack with two matches left to play, starting with tonight's clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Two victories would propel them to 16 points, completely insulating them from outside results and guaranteeing qualification.

CSK and Delhi Capitals Dependent on Outside Results

The defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad was a major setback for Chennai Super Kings, leaving them on 12 points with just one match remaining against Gujarat Titans. CSK no longer control their own fate; they must defeat the Titans to reach 14 points and rely on Punjab Kings losing their final match, alongside Rajasthan Royals dropping points.

Delhi Capitals find themselves in an identical statistical position with 12 points from 13 games. Their final fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders is a must-win. Even with a victory, their severely negative net run rate of -0.871 means they require both Punjab and Rajasthan to lose their remaining games heavily to stand any chance of qualification.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Slim Mathematical Chance

Kolkata Knight Riders sit in eighth place with 11 points but retain a mathematical path to the playoffs due to having two games left against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

If KKR win both fixtures, they will finish on 15 points. For this to result in qualification, they would require Punjab Kings to lose to Lucknow, and Rajasthan Royals to win no more than one of their final two matches, allowing net run rate to decide the final transfer into the top four.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).