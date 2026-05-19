Twisha Sharma 'Dowry' Death Case: Father Navnidhi Sharma Alleges Influence by In-Laws, Says Family Facing ‘Immense Trauma’ (Watch Video)

Bhopal, May 19: Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, on Tuesday alleged that the family of the accused in his daughter’s death case was influential and capable of exerting pressure on the system, while asserting that his grieving family was being subjected to "continuous public attacks and narratives”. Issuing a detailed public statement, Navnidhi Sharma said his family had repeatedly expressed apprehensions before authorities regarding the influence allegedly wielded by persons connected with Twisha's mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh's family.

“From the very first day, our family has consistently expressed apprehension before authorities that the accused persons connected with the Giribala Singh family are highly influential and capable of exerting pressure upon the system, public opinion, and investigation machinery,” he said. He further stated that subsequent developments in the case had only strengthened those fears. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Victim’s Mother-in-Law and Retired Judge Giribala Singh Claims She Terminated Pregnancy After Consuming ‘Large Quantities of Marijuana’.

Twisha Sharma's Father Navnidhi Sharma Alleges Influence by In-Laws

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma says, “The culprit is simply trying to find ways to save herself. That is why she (Giribala Singh) is making different kinds of allegations. Because the girl is dead now, she thinks she can accuse her freely and… pic.twitter.com/XQnCrjFOhh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

“With a shattered heart, unbearable pain, and an unending sense of loss, I, the father of late Twisha Sharma, am constrained to issue this public statement in the larger interest of justice, fairness, and protection of the dignity of my deceased daughter, who is no longer alive to defend herself against the continuous public attacks and narratives being circulated by the accused side,” Sharma said in statement.

The bereaved father alleged that while his daughter was no longer alive to speak for herself, those facing allegations in the matter were continuing to publicly defend themselves and shape the narrative surrounding the case. Twisha Sharma Dowry Death: Actress’ ‘Mugguru Monagallu’ Co-Star Dheekshith Shetty and Director Abhilash Reddy Express Shock Over Her Passing.

“Today, while our daughter lies silent forever, those against whom serious questions are being raised continue to publicly speak, defend themselves, and shape narratives. This unequal situation is causing immense trauma to the grieving family and undermining public confidence in the fairness of the process,” he said. Sharma said the statement was being issued only in pursuit of “truth, justice, transparency, and preservation of the dignity” of his daughter.

“We continue to repose faith in the Constitution of India, the judiciary, and investigating authorities, and sincerely hope that truth shall prevail without fear, favour, pressure, or influence,” he added. Twisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ residence in Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12.

Her mortal remains are still kept at AIIMS Bhopal as the family continues to pursue legal remedies and demand a fair investigation into the case. Police have registered an FIR against Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, a retired Bhopal district court judge who currently serves as head of the Bhopal Consumer Court.

A Bhopal district court has granted interim bail to Giribala Singh (co-accused) on Saturday, while Samarth's interim bail application was rejected by Justice Pallavi Dwivedi on Monday.

Samarth Singh, who is an advocate at Bhopal district court, has been absconding since the death of Twisha on May 12. Bhopal police have set up a SIT for detail investigation into the mysterious death or alleged suicide of Twisha, who had got married to Samarth in December 2025.

Twisha's parents and other family members have been demanding a second post-mortem of her body at AIIMS, New Delhi and for this purpose, they have been knocking at every possible door here in Madhya Pradesh since May 13.

Navnidhi Sharma has also approached the Governor of Madhya Pradesh seeking intervention. He urged authorities to remove or suspend his daughter's mother-in-law Giribala Singh from her quasi-judicial responsibilities pending the investigation.

According to Sharma, her continued position could indirectly influence investigators, witnesses, and forensic procedures. The petition invoked Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, demanding an impartial and transparent probe.​

A major point of contention remains the circumstances leading to Twisha’s death. According to the defence version presented in court, Twisha had visited a beauty parlour and later gone for a walk on May 12 before returning home. The family claimed she was later found hanging from an iron rod on the terrace using an exercise resistance band, and that efforts were made to revive her before she was taken to AIIMS Bhopal.​

Twisha’s family, however, has strongly disputed this account. They allege she was subjected to sustained mental and physical harassment over dowry demands and was pressured into terminating her pregnancy. Court records mention allegations that the accused husband questioned the paternity of her unborn child and repeatedly assaulted her.​

The prosecution also cited WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Twisha to her mother days before her death. In one message dated May 9, she purportedly wrote, “Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aa jao kal please,” while another message described her life as “narak” and complained that her husband was no longer speaking to her.​

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).