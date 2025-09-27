VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: The GM Navratri Mahotsav has returned with its third grand edition, and this year the festival is bigger and more spectacular than ever before. For the very first time, the celebrations are unfolding across two iconic venues: Thane and Mira Bhainder in association with the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation.

Since the opening night, thousands of Garba enthusiasts have gathered to witness the electrifying performances. Mira Road's MBMC New Ground has been resonating with the soulful and high-energy beats of the Garba Guru, Bhavin Shastri, while Thane's TMC Ground has been dazzling under the powerful vocals and Bollywood flair of the Garba Prince, Divya Kumar.

With vibrant decor, a safe and family-friendly atmosphere, and performances by two of India's most celebrated Garba artists, the Mahotsav has already set the tone for an unforgettable cultural extravaganza.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Mr. Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD, GM Modular, said: "The love and enthusiasm the GM Navratri Mahotsav has received this year is truly heartwarming. Seeing the community come together in such large numbers inspires us to continue celebrating tradition, togetherness, and joy on an even bigger scale."

The event is proudly supported by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation, a social initiative of Hon. MLA & Transport Minister Mr. Pratap Sarnaik, dedicated to uplifting communities through culture and service.

Adding to this, Mr. Purvesh Sarnaik, who has been instrumental in shaping the GM Navratri Mahotsav into one of the region's most iconic cultural celebrations, shared: "Navratri is more than just a festival--it is an emotion that unites people across generations. With GM Navratri Mahotsav 2025, our vision is to give Thane and Mira Bhainder unforgettable nights of devotion, dance, and cultural pride. This is the third consecutive year we are celebrating the Mahotsav, and with Thane added this year, we are even more excited to witness the incredible energy and participation of the community"

About GM

GM Modular, a pioneer in India's electrical solutions since 2002, has set industry standards in quality and innovation. Known for its distinctive modular switches and home automation solutions, GM caters to diverse global markets, including Africa, Europe, Nepal, and the Middle East. Trusted by architects, interior designers, and builders, GM's products--ranging from LED lighting to switchgear as well as music & mobile accessories--bring advanced technology into homes and businesses worldwide.

