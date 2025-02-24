Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Business conglomerate Godrej Industries Limited is set to open a factory later this year in Madhya Pradesh, according to its Chairman and Managing Director, Nadir Godrej.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2025 (GIS-2025), the Godrej Managing Director and Chairman said, "We have had a large factory in Malanpur for many years and at the last investment conference we had promised to increase our capacity and we have already invested 450 crores there and the work is going on and we hope to inaugurate the factory later this year."

He also spoke about Godrej Industries Limited's intent to expand beyond the existing businesses.

Godrej said that the company is expanding its footprint in the real estate sector.

"We are doing something in Indore we recently started. And Godrej Agrovet is also very active in Madhya Pradesh because, as the Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi) said, it is a farming state, so we are very active here," he added.

"We provide animal feed; we also provide agrichemicals, plant growth promoters, pesticides, weedicide and all that; and so all those activities are going on here (in Madhya Pradesh) and Goodrich Capital Non-Bank Financing Corporation is also starting in Madhya Pradesh now," he added.

Going further, he added that the company is constantly looking for ideas from the government and asking for support for expanding its business in the state.

He also informed about his meeting with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav and added that there will be more investment in future in the State.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2025 (GIS-2025 summit) is expected to boost economic growth in Madhya Pradesh by facilitating key investments and partnerships with global players.

With the participation of top industrialists, diplomatic representatives, and international trade organisations, the event is poised to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as a major investment hub in India, as per the state. (ANI)

