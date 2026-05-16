WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online, May 15: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

WWE SmackDown returns to the Colonial Life Arena as the blue brand enters a high-stakes era following the fallout from Backlash 2026. Tonight’s broadcast is set to focus on the escalating rivalry between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Gunther, alongside a homecoming for United States Champion Trick Williams. As the road to Clash in Italy begins, fans in India can prepare for an early morning session of sports entertainment. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India?

For fans in India, WWE SmackDown traditionally airs on Saturday mornings due to the time difference. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 05:30 AM IST on Saturday, 15 May 2026. Subscribers can stream the episode live or watch it on-demand immediately following the conclusion of the show.

WWE SmackDown Preview

Tonight’s episode is built around the 'Road to Turin' for WWE Clash in Italy. Cody Rhodes and Gunther are expected to have a televised contract signing or a high-tension verbal exchange following Gunther’s recent attempts to intimidate the champion. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

A major highlight of the evening is the return of Trick Williams. The United States Champion, who played college football for the University of South Carolina, returns to his home crowd in Columbia as a defending champion. Local advertising also features Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley, suggesting significant developments in the women’s division.

The 'Bloodline' drama remains a focal point of the blue brand. Following Roman Reigns’ successful title defence against Jacob Fatu at Backlash, tonight’s show is expected to address the brutal post-match assault by Fatu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).