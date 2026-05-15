Mumbai: Water Cut Begins Today; What Precautionary Measures Housing Societies Are Taking

A 10 per cent water cut came into effect across Mumbai on Friday, May 15, prompting housing societies in several parts of the city to implement emergency conservation measures, including restrictions on car washing, reduced gardening water use and discussions over shutting swimming pools.

The precautionary steps follow a decision by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to reduce water supply after concerns over reservoir levels and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming monsoon season. Residents in multiple neighbourhoods said they were already experiencing supply shortages and increasing dependence on private water tankers. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut in City and Surrounding Areas Starting May 15; Citizens Urged To Use Water Sparingly.

Mumbai Water Cut Today

Mumbai Water Cut: Housing Societies Begin Restricting Water Use

At Jal Kiran Housing Society in Cuffe Parade, pipeline water for vehicle washing has been stopped, The Indian Express reported. Residents have been advised to clean cars using a wet cloth and minimal water instead of hoses. Society officials have also urged residents to use buckets instead of showers and instructed gardeners to water only plant roots to reduce wastage.

“These are small changes but they save a lot of water,” said Dr Padmakar Nandekar, secretary of the society and vice-president of the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association. In Mulund’s Runwal Chestnut complex, residents are discussing the temporary closure of the swimming pool during the summer period to conserve water, although no final decision has been announced, the report said. Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: Conductor Killed in Chain Collision Near Oshiwara Depot, Disturbing Video.

Tanker Dependence Increases in Several Areas

Some neighbourhoods have already begun relying more heavily on private water tankers even before the full impact of the supply cut is felt.

In Chandivali’s Nahar Amrit Shakti area, residential societies have started procuring additional tanker water after residents reported inadequate civic supply. Officials at Synchronicity Housing Society said residents had been advised to store water carefully and avoid unnecessary consumption.

Society representatives also expressed concerns about possible increases in tanker prices if shortages continue over a longer period.

Residents in the Marine Drive area said low water pressure has already affected supply for several months. Some buildings have reportedly been receiving 20 to 30 per cent less water and have become dependent on non-potable tanker water mixed with regular supply.

Backup Reserves and Facility Restrictions Planned

At Evershine Towers in Malad, residents said reserve water collected over time may temporarily help manage shortages. The society currently has around 5,000 litres stored, enough for about a week. However, residents said longer shortages could force the suspension of water-intensive facilities such as swimming pools, gyms and banquet halls.

Reservoir Levels and Monsoon Concerns

The water cut was announced earlier this week after directions from the state water resources department amid concerns over rainfall patterns linked to possible El Niño conditions. According to civic data released on Tuesday, water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai stood at 3.34 lakh million litres, or 23.12 per cent of total capacity.

While reservoir levels are higher than the same period in the previous two years, civic authorities said precautionary measures are necessary to preserve reserves until the monsoon arrives. Mumbai currently receives around 3,850 million litres of water daily against an estimated demand of 4,300 million litres, leaving many residential areas dependent on tanker supply to bridge the gap.

Civic Body Issues Water Conservation Advisory

The municipal administration has appealed to residents, housing societies and commercial establishments to adopt water-saving practices during the supply cut period. The advisory includes avoiding showers, reducing water use while brushing teeth or washing utensils, using buckets instead of hoses for vehicle cleaning, repairing leakages promptly and preventing water tank overflows.

Authorities have also encouraged restaurants and hotels to reduce unnecessary water wastage and use water-efficient nozzles and fittings wherever possible. The civic body said widespread public cooperation would be necessary to manage supply pressure until reservoir levels improve during the monsoon season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).