IAS Officer Padma Jaiswal Removed From Service Over Corruption Charges

The central government has removed Padma Jaiswal from service following a prolonged disciplinary process linked to corruption allegations dating back nearly two decades. Jaiswal, a 2003-batch AGMUT cadre officer, was serving as Special Secretary in the Delhi government’s Department of Administrative Reforms before her removal.

According to official sources, the order was issued earlier this week after receiving approval from the President of India on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The recommendation was based on inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which oversees AGMUT cadre officers. Jaiswal told media organisations that she was not aware of any dismissal order or related development. IAS, IPS Officers Bought Bhopal Land Before INR 3,200 Crore Bypass Approval; Prices Jumped 11 Times: Report.

IAS Officer Padma Jaiswal Removed: Allegations Linked to Arunachal Pradesh Posting

The disciplinary case stems from allegations related to Jaiswal’s tenure as Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh during 2007-08. Local complaints filed in February 2008 accused her of misuse of office and embezzlement of government funds. She was suspended in April 2009, although the suspension was revoked in October 2010.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs initiated disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. Charge memoranda were issued to Jaiswal in 2009 and 2010 as part of the inquiry process. Tina Dabi Republic Day Video: IAS Officer Issues Clarification Over Salute Lapse During Flag-Hoisting Ceremony in Barmer.

Court Battle Over Disciplinary Authority

The disciplinary proceedings faced legal challenges over the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs in matters concerning AGMUT cadre officers. Earlier, the Central Administrative Tribunal had set aside the proceedings, holding that the ministry did not have authority over AGMUT cadre personnel in the manner claimed.

However, the Union government challenged the tribunal’s order before the Delhi High Court, which ruled in favour of the Centre on April 1 this year.

The High Court observed that the tribunal had “erred” in its findings and restored the disciplinary proceedings. Following the ruling, the Ministry of Home Affairs completed the process and recommended the major penalty of removal from service.

Consultation With UPSC and Vigilance Authorities

Officials said the disciplinary action was taken after consultation with the Union Public Service Commission and the Central Vigilance Commission. The UPSC reportedly advised removal from service after reviewing the case records and inquiry findings.

Rare Punishment for IAS Officers

Severe penalties such as dismissal or compulsory retirement are relatively uncommon for IAS officers. Disciplinary action against All India Service officers is typically handled by the cadre-controlling authority based on departmental inquiries and recommendations from vigilance agencies.

Over her career spanning more than two decades, Jaiswal held administrative positions in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Goa and Puducherry under the AGMUT cadre framework.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).