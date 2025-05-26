VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: Google's recent rollout of its much-anticipated 'AI Mode' in the United States has sparked both excitement and apprehension across digital publishing and SEO industries. Positioned now as the most prominent tab on the search engine interface -- even ahead of 'All', 'Images', 'News' and 'Videos' -- this new feature is expected to be unveiled in India soon. Its arrival marks a defining moment in the evolution of online search, placing Google's AI at the very centre of information delivery.

Bollywood publicist Dale Bhagwagar, founder of the renowned Dale Bhagwagar Media Group, doesn't see this as disruption -- but as design. "Publicists in India should not look at the upcoming 'AI Mode' tab as a threat. It's a test of how sharp and sincere the PR content strategy really is," he says. "PR professionals must understand that 'AI Mode' will reward strategy, not shortcuts, and the PR industry should base their entire vision for clients on this paradigm."

Often referred to as the Father of Bollywood PR for having launched the country's first entertainment PR agency in the nineties, Bhagwagar is known for introducing structure and foresight to a previously scattered publicity space.

A new kind of search experience

While AI Overviews are already summarising search queries with auto-generated snippets, 'AI Mode' takes things several steps further. It offers full-scale AI-generated answers directly within Google's interface -- drastically reducing the need for users to click through to external sites. "The days of chasing clicks are ending," notes Bhagwagar. "It's not about being everywhere. It's about being positioned where AI looks first."

Traffic patterns and PR metrics

The introduction of 'AI Mode' could significantly impact how digital ecosystems operate -- especially in how content is discovered and engaged with. Bollywood news platforms, business portals, lifestyle publications, and tech journals -- particularly those relying on organic visibility and earned exposure -- may soon witness noticeable shifts in referral traffic patterns.

"As the nature of search evolves, so does the way value is measured," says Bhagwagar, widely recognised for shaping public perception and managing narratives for celebrities and brands. "What used to be about clicks is now becoming more about credibility, clarity, and contextual relevance."

Rather than viewing these changes as setbacks, Bhagwagar sees them as timely reminders to reassess and strengthen content strategies. With AI now summarising key information within search results themselves, the focus must shift towards creating deeper engagement, offering unique insights, and building greater content authority.

Although access to detailed referral data may reduce under this new system, Bhagwagar believes it presents a rare opportunity to redefine how impact and influence are measured in an AI-first world.

Why Google is shifting towards AI-led search

"Google's stated motivation is simple: users want faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive answers," Bhagwagar explains. "But underneath that lies a strategic necessity. With AI-based search tools gaining traction, Google is future-proofing its position by becoming the answer engine -- not just the search engine."

Where the opportunity lies

Despite the uncertainty, Bhagwagar remains optimistic. "There's always opportunity for early adopters -- especially in chaos," says the PR expert, who is also known for mentoring media students through guest lectures and thesis guidance. "The 'AI Mode' will shortlist only those who give it language, structure, clarity and relevance."

Having been quoted across virtually every major Indian media outlet and international giants like The New York Times, BBC World, CNN, The Guardian, The Independent, Sky News, The Times (UK), Daily Mail, and The Washington Post, Bhagwagar has long been regarded as India's most famous publicist. His advice is sharp: "Align your content with search intent. Ensure richness in quality and match audience sentiment -- not just keyword density."

Blending reach with intelligence

With this shift, PR and SEO are merging more than ever before. As a Bollywood PR expert who manages both reputation building and crisis management for celebrities, films and brands, Bhagwagar is already recalibrating PR strategies to suit the era of 'AI Mode'.

"To appear in Google's 'AI Mode', publicists must learn to write content that helps AI models explain topics -- not just mention them," he says. "That calls for precise, engaging and structurally strong copy. And if you do it right, AI won't just pick your content -- it will prefer your content."

Known for transforming unknown talents into internet celebrities through strategic PR on new-age, veteran and legacy websites, Bhagwagar is often considered a luck magnet in Bollywood circles -- a tag he modestly dismisses. "What they call luck," he says, "is really the result of structured, strategic PR."

He was also the first publicist in India to introduce a hybrid PR model through Hybrid Media -- a division of the Dale Bhagwagar Media Group. Hybrid Media functions as an online content marketing agency with a PR mindset, blending organic news coverage with branded placements for premium clients.

Adapt and evolve

India ranks among the highest consumers of digital news globally, and with 'AI Mode' on the horizon, publicists, SEO professionals, and media houses will be forced to rethink their playbooks -- fast. Yet Bhagwagar is clear: "This is not about beating the machine. It's about working in sync with it. If you feed it quality, consistency, and truth, it rewards you. That's not new. That's PR in a smarter format."

The world of search is changing rapidly. Those who understand content value will remain visible. Those who don't could quietly vanish from the conversation. The message is clear: the time to adapt, adjust and evolve is now.

