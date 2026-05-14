Business News | Govt Dedicates 200 MW Solar Manufacturing Plant, Jitendra Singh Says Renewable Energy Key for Net-zero

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh dedicated the 200 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Line of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) to the nation during the dedication ceremony held for commissioning the new solar manufacturing facility, saying renewable energy will play a key role in India's growth and net-zero plans, according to the Ministry of Science & Technology.

Addressing the gathering at the dedication ceremony, the minister said the new facility marks a significant addition to India's clean energy manufacturing infrastructure and strengthens the country's indigenous capabilities in strategic technologies.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2026: How You Can Download Form 26AS Through Your Bank Website Without Logging Into Income Tax Portal.

"Renewable energy and clean energy are set to play a major role in India's growth trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said.

He said India is rapidly expanding its capabilities in non-fossil energy sectors including solar, wind, nuclear and ocean-based energy systems to achieve the net-zero target by 2070.

Also Read | India Confirms Safe Passage of 2 India-Bound Vessels Through Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions.

"PM Shri Narendra Modi has set a national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and India is rapidly expanding its capabilities across multiple non-fossil energy domains," he said.

The event was attended by N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, CSIR, Chetan Jain, CMD, CEL, along with senior scientists, directors of CSIR laboratories and officials of CEL.

Singh described the operationalisation of the 200 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Line as a milestone for India's clean energy ecosystem and said it reflects growing confidence in domestic manufacturing.

He recalled CEL's role in India's solar journey, noting that the country's first solar cell was manufactured by CEL in 1977 and the first solar plant was established by the organisation in 1979.

The minister said CEL has transformed from an organisation once on the verge of disinvestment into a profit-making Mini Ratna enterprise.

He also highlighted CEL's expansion into sectors such as vertical axis wind turbines, hybrid renewable systems, data centres, advanced defence electronics and electronic warfare systems.

"The dedication of the 200 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Line marks another important step towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and reflects India's growing capability to convert scientific excellence into national development," Singh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)