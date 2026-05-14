Business News | Govt Signs Agreement to Develop New CAR-T Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), has entered into an agreement with Helix Cell Therapeutics Private Limited for the development of a novel dual-targeting Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma and conducting a Phase I clinical trial.

The project, titled "Generation of Novel Dual Targeting Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells to Treat Multiple Myeloma and Conducting Phase I Clinical Trial", is being implemented under an Indo-Singapore collaborative framework in partnership with Biocell Innovations.

Also Read | Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: 8 More Deaths Reported as Toll Reaches 432; Total Infections Cross 60,000 Mark.

According to the agreement, the project will focus on developing advanced dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy for Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer. The therapy will target both BCMA and CD19 markers expressed on Multiple Myeloma cells to improve treatment outcomes and durability of remission. Under the project, Helix Cell Therapeutics will develop, manufacture and clinically evaluate next-generation CAR-T cells through a Phase I clinical trial for patients who have exhausted multiple treatment options.

Speaking on the development, Secretary TDB Rajesh Kumar Pathak said, "Advanced cell and gene therapies represent the future of precision healthcare and hold transformative potential for treating complex and previously incurable diseases."

Also Read | 'Jana Nayagan': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pushes for His Final Film's Release Amid CBFC Delay, Calls Producer Back From Cannes 2026 - Report.

He added that the Indo-Singapore collaborative project will support indigenous innovation in immunotherapy platforms and strengthen India's position in next-generation biotechnology and affordable healthcare solutions.

Through this Indo-Singaporean collaborative project, TDB is supporting indigenous innovation in advanced immunotherapy platforms that can strengthen India's global position in next-generation biotechnology and affordable healthcare solutions."

The project aligns with the government's focus on strengthening indigenous capabilities in advanced biologics, precision medicine and next-generation healthcare technologies under the framework of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

A representative of Helix Cell Therapeutics said the collaboration with TDB would accelerate clinical translation and commercialisation of the CAR-T therapy platform and expand access to advanced cancer treatment solutions in the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)