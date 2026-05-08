Business News | Gradiente Infotainment Limited Debuts on NSE, Strengthening Its Growth and Market Presence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Gradiente Infotainment Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce that its equity shares are listed and admitted to dealings on the National Stock Exchange of India ("NSE") with effect from May 8, 2026, under the trading symbol "GRADIENTE".

This milestone marks a significant step in the Company's growth journey, reinforcing its commitment to enhanced transparency, robust corporate governance, and long-term value creation for its shareholders. The listing provides the Company with access to capital markets and a broader investor base, supporting its future expansion plans.

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Gradiente Infotainment Limited operates in the media and entertainment sector with a diversified business model spanning multiple verticals. The Company is engaged in the development and production of content across film, digital, and audio platforms, along with talent management, event execution, brand collaborations, and digital media services.

Over time, the Company has been building capabilities in:

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* Film and web series production

* Digital and OTT content development

* Music and audio content creation

* Celebrity and talent management

* Event properties and experiential marketing

* Influencer marketing and brand partnerships

The Company continues to focus on creating integrated entertainment solutions, leveraging evolving digital platforms and audience preferences. Its approach emphasizes scalable operations, disciplined execution, and alignment with industry trends.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Raj Mathur, Chairman and Managing Director of Gradiente Infotainment Limited stated:

"The listing on the NSE is an important milestone for Gradiente Infotainment Limited. It reflects the collective efforts of our team and the continued trust of our stakeholders. As a listed entity, we remain committed to maintaining high standards of governance, operational discipline, and transparency, while focusing on sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

We believe this is only the beginning of a bigger and brighter future. We remain committed towards innovation, creativity, and building long-term shareholder value while expanding our presence in India and globally."

The Company believes that its listing will further strengthen stakeholder confidence, enhance visibility in the capital markets, and support its strategic initiatives across the entertainment and digital ecosystem.

Gradiente Infotainment Limited expresses its sincere gratitude to its shareholders, business partners, and advisors for their continued support and confidence in the Company's vision and operations.

ABOUT GRADIENTE INFOTAINMENT LIMITED

Gradiente Infotainment Limited is a media and entertainment company focused on content creation, digital media, talent management, and event-based services. The Company aims to develop a diversified and scalable business model within the entertainment ecosystem by combining creative capabilities with structured execution and compliance-driven operations. (ANI)

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