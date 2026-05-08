Who Will Be the CM of West Bengal? Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul Emerge As Top Contenders

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The BJP is expected to announce its chief ministerial pick for West Bengal after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met newly elected party MLAs in Kolkata on May 8 ahead of government formation and CM swearing in ceremony. With the party preparing to form its first government in the state, speculation has intensified around who will lead the administration.

Among the names being discussed most actively within the BJP are senior leader Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Agnimitra Paul. Sources said both leaders are being considered seriously by the party leadership as it weighs political experience, electoral performance and representation ahead of the final decision. Amit Shah and JP Nadda Appointed As BJP’s Observers for West Bengal and Assam After Assembly Election Wins.

The BJP legislature party is scheduled to meet later in the day to elect its leader, who will become the next chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony is expected tomorrow, May 9, at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA chief ministers and senior BJP leaders are likely to be present.

Who Will Be the CM of West Bengal?

Suvendu Adhikari Seen as a Strong Contender

Suvendu Adhikari is widely regarded as one of the architects of the BJP’s rise in West Bengal and played a central role in the party’s election campaign. A former Trinamool Congress leader and once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari shifted to the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections and quickly became one of the party’s most influential leaders in the state. West Bengal Assembly Dissolved, Mamata Banerjee Maintains ‘Chief Minister’ Tag on Social Media.

Party insiders believe his administrative experience, organisational reach and ability to mobilise support across districts make him a natural contender for the chief minister’s post. Sources also said BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya is expected to propose Adhikari’s name during the legislature party meeting.

Adhikari’s prominence in Bengal politics and his role in the BJP’s electoral breakthrough have strengthened perceptions that he remains the leading face in the race.

Agnimitra Paul Emerges as Frontrunner

Agnimitra Paul has also emerged as a serious contender in internal discussions, according to sources familiar with the party’s deliberations.

The BJP MLA from Asansol Dakshin has been one of the party’s most visible women leaders in West Bengal and played an active role in the campaign. Her growing political profile and appeal among younger voters and women have reportedly drawn attention within the central leadership.

Sources said Amit Shah held separate discussions with Paul during his Kolkata visit, fuelling speculation that the BJP could consider a surprise leadership choice aimed at projecting a fresh face in Bengal politics.

Party strategists are also said to be considering the political messaging of appointing a woman chief minister in a state where women voters played a significant role in the election.

While Adhikari is seen by many within the party as the more experienced choice, sources indicated that discussions are still ongoing and no final announcement has been made. The BJP leadership is expected to balance organisational considerations, regional representation and electoral strategy before naming its chief minister.

The government formation process is unfolding amid heightened political activity in the state and continuing scrutiny over incidents of post-poll violence. With the legislature party meeting scheduled later today, clarity on Bengal’s next chief minister is expected soon.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).