Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 3: The Pink City Jaipur turned into a unique blend of healthy living and a greener future this morning. On the occasion of World Heart Day, the second edition of Green Fit Marathon-2025 inspired thousands of runners to take a pledge towards fitness and environmental conservation.

The marathon began at 5:30 AM from the parking area of Sun & Moon Complex in Vidhyadhar Nagar. The sight of thousands of runners on Jaipur's streets presented an incredible scene of energy and fitness. According to the organizers, this year more than 5,000 participants joined not only from Jaipur but also from almost all districts of Rajasthan and several other states.

On this occasion, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari graced the event as the chief guest. Addressing the runners and the gathering, she emphasized that health must always remain a life priority. She added that maintaining cleanliness, avoiding littering, and adopting the 'Vocal for Local' approach are key steps towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India.

The title sponsors of the event were Khandelwal Heart Institute and Care Health. Dr. Sanjay Khandelwal stated that with the rising cases of heart disease and lifestyle-related ailments, regular running and exercise are essential. The aim of this marathon is to promote such healthy habits.

The marathon featured three categories:

3 km Fun Run

5 km Timed Run

10 km Timed Run

Winners of the competitive categories were awarded cash prizes of up to ₹50,000. Each registered participant received an event kit, which included the official T-shirt, finisher medal, and certificate.

A major highlight of the event was the live performance by Bollywood singer Ravindra Upadhyay, which infused extra energy and excitement into the atmosphere.

Virendra Singh, Director of Motion Brains Pvt. Ltd., the organizing company, shared that running amidst Jaipur's historical monuments and lush green surroundings became a memorable experience for all participants. Medical support, a safe track, and fitness tips further enhanced the event.

The Green Fit Marathon-2025 emerged as a grand festival of health for Jaipur's fitness community and youth. The organizing team expressed confidence that in the coming years, this initiative will continue to grow, connecting more and more people across the city and the state.

