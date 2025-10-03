New Delhi, October 3: Perplexity AI has made its Comet browser available for download globally. It was initially launched in July as a limited release, however, Comet quickly attracted a large audience, with millions reportedly joining the waitlist. The AI-powered browser comes with advanced features to offer a smarter and efficient browsing experience, challenging popular browsers like Google Chrome and more. Users might be curious to know whether the Comet browser can be installed on mobile devices in India, as the company expands its reach globally and encourages more users to explore its AI-driven capabilities.

On October 2, 2025, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas posted on X (formerly Twitter), and said, "Comet is now generally available to download for everyone (free, Pro and Max users)." Perplexity also shared a post on X and noted, "Comet is now available to everyone in the world. In the last 84 days, millions have joined the Comet waitlist looking for a powerful personal AI assistant and new ways to use the internet. The internet is better on Comet." Perplexity Comet Browser New Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces AI-Powered Browser Now Available to Free, Pro and Max Users Globally.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Comet Browser Generally Available To Download for Everyone

Comet is now generally available to download for everyone (free, Pro and Max users)! https://t.co/AWYnhTo4oQ — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 2, 2025

Perplexity Comet Now Available to Everyone in the World

Comet is now available to everyone in the world. In the last 84 days, millions have joined the Comet waitlist looking for a powerful personal AI assistant and new ways to use the internet. The internet is better on Comet. pic.twitter.com/te82RnzssJ — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) October 2, 2025

Can Perplexity Comet Browser Be Downloaded on Mobile Devices in India?

The Perplexity Comet browser is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, which will allow users across different platforms to access its AI-powered features while browsing. However, mobile users in India are facing a slight delay. While the App Store does not yet list Comet for download, the Google Play Store currently offers a "pre-register" option for interested users. However, it is expected to soon become available for download on Android and iOS devices in India. Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Beyond 5GB, Plans Start at USD 1.99.

Perplexity Comet Browser Features

Comet is an AI-driven browser that functions like a personal assistant to help its users to automate tasks, browse the web, manage emails, and more. It runs on Perplexity’s search engine, which is built for "fast and accurate answers." Users can explore the web while verifying original sources and facts through the search. The browser offers privacy settings, which allow users to delete their browsing history, cookies, and cached data whenever they wish.

