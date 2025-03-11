NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 11: Grihshobha, India's leading women's magazine, is thrilled to announce the Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025, set to take place at Travancore Palace, New Delhi on 20th March 2025. This inaugural edition of awards by Grihshobha aims to honour and celebrate inspiring women leaders and changemakers who have made remarkable contributions across diverse fields, including folk arts, governance, social impact, business, STEM, automotive, defense forces, entertainment, and more.

Also Read | iOS 19 Release Date: Apple To Bring 'Biggest Transformation' in Decade to Its Upcoming iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 19, New Icons, Menus, and UI Changes Expected.

The Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025 will bring together eminent personalities, industry leaders, and influencers to recognize and applaud the achievements of women who have broken barriers, shattered stereotypes, and set new benchmarks. These awards reflect Grihshobha's unwavering commitment to empowering women and creating a platform that highlights stories of courage, resilience, and excellence.

Anant Nath, Editor of The Caravan and Executive Publisher of Delhi Press expresses his excitement for the first edition of Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025, stating, "These awards are more than just recognition--they are about inspiring millions of readers and women across the nation to dream big and pursue their ambitions fearlessly."

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Gains Amid Weak Global Cues.

"Through these awards, we seek to recognise women who have challenged barriers of any kind in their path to success. They inspire, they lead, they empower, they build nations, they break barriers, they create legacies, they build empires, and they craft dreams. Their stories of courage, perseverance, and visionary pursuits deserve to be told, celebrated, and amplified so they can motivate others and create empowered communities," added Mr. Nath.

With the belief that "only a woman can truly understand the struggles and triumphs of another woman," the Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025 has entrusted its jury panel to accomplished women from various fields. Leading this esteemed panel as Jury Head is Sathya Saran, former Editor of Femina, alongside Richa Shah, Director of Delhi Press; Padmapriya Janakiraman, Indian Actor; Nuriya Ansari, President of Learning Links Foundation; Dilshad Master, Director of Outward Bound Himalaya; and Surabhi Kanga, Web Editor of The Caravan.

Some of the award winners have already been decided by the esteemed jury. Ruma Devi (Handicraft & Fashion Designer) will be awarded as Grassroots Icon, Rani Jha (Madhubani Artist) in Folk Heritage category, Suparna Mitra (CEO, Titan) as Business Icon, KK Shailaja (MLA, Kerala) as Timeless Icon, Saumya Swaminathan (former scientist at WHO) for Nation Building, Manjari Jaruhar (Former IPS Officer & Author) as Fearless Warrior Icon, Aditi Gupta (Founder, Menstrupedia) as Homepreneur, Viji Venkatesh (Healthcare Advocate & Actor) in the New Beginnings category, Shruti Seth (Actor & Content Creator) as Digital Influencer-Parenting, Bushra Ateeq (Cancer Biologist & Professor) in STEM category, Maneka Guruswamy & Arundhati Katju (Supreme Court Lawyers) for Social Impact, Konkana Sen (Actor & Filmmaker) in the Empowering Entertainment category, Dr. Tanaya Narendra (Sexual Health Educator) for Digital Health & Wellness, and Amla Ruia (Environmentalist) as Grassroots Achiever. These exceptional women exemplify leadership, resilience, and innovation, redefining possibilities and inspiring future generations.

For more information, visit the official Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025 page at www.grihshobha.in/inspire. Stay tuned for further updates and join us in celebrating the power and potential of women.

Grihshobha, published by Delhi Press, is the largest read Hindi women's magazine in India with more than 1 million readers. Published in 8 languages (Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Bangla), Grihshobha is an engaging compendium of articles on home management, fashion, beauty, cookery, health and stories on relationships. For over 45 years, Grihshobha has served as a source of comfort as well as inspiration to its readers across the country.

Delhi Press is one of the most diversified magazine publishing houses in India. Its portfolio of publications includes family-oriented, political and general-interest magazines along with magazines for women, children and rural folk. With 36 magazines in 10 languages, the group enjoys a strong reach in all regions of the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)