Cupertino, March 11: Apple may bring major changes when it comes to the upcoming iOS 19 update, said the reports. The iOS 19 is expected to be released this year, likely around September 2025. At the same time, the tech giant is set to introduce its latest generation lineup, the iPhone 17 series. Apple has delayed some key features, such as AI Siri and Apple Intelligence, which still have issues.

According to various reports, the upcoming iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 19 are expected to bring significant redesigns seen in the last 10 years. Calling it the "biggest transformation", the reports hint at the possibilities of the new software from Apple that could introduce new styles of icons, menus, and so much more. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform May Soon Introduce New Icons and Video Composer Tool on iOS.

The iOS 19 major overhaul is expected to touch on several aspects, such as the design of the overall software, features, apps, and how Apple users interact with the operating system. All future updates have been internally developed with codenames and the latest features. The iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 are dubbed "Luck," and macOS is called "Cheers."

Bloomberg reported that with the new iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 19 systems, Apple would introduce a new interface that could help it increase its sluggish demand. The report said that the tech giant would bet on this move to achieve growth. It mentioned that Apple would highlight more details about this update in Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2025.

Last week, Apple disappointed many iPhone users when it made the headlines about a delay in the revamped Siri Assistant by 2026. Recently, Apple started rolling out beta versions of the iOS 18 updates, which offered a sneak peek at some of its upcoming features; however, the company did not introduce major changes in the design or functionality of AI features. Microsoft Xbox Next-Gen Console To Launch in 2027 With Windows-Like OS, Cloud Gaming Support; Handheld Device Expected This Year: Report.

After Jony Ive, one of the most well-known Apple designers, left the company, Alan Dye became responsible for the design and appearance of Apple products. However, the report said that the design department suffered from morale problems as some Apple employees referred to the management as heavy-headed and lacking a creative culture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).