Business News | Growth Catalyst Group Appoints Maia Benson as Chief Commercial Officer

PRNewswire

Los Angeles (California) [US], May 16: Growth Catalyst Group of Companies (GCG), a global leader and investor in supply chain technology, today announced the appointment of Maia Benson as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Benson brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling SaaS and logistics businesses in high-growth corporate environments and will spearhead GCG's go-to-market strategy and growth.

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Benson is widely recognized for her transformative work as Shopify's second U.S. employee, where she built the company's shipping and fulfillment business into billions of dollars in shipping spend. She defined, built and launched the Shopify Fulfillment Network and sourced acquisitions and investments in Six River Systems and GlobalE. Most recently, she served as Chief Business Officer at venture-backed FlavorCloud, powering growth for small to mid-sized global brands through a SaaS platform for global compliance and logistics. Maia discovered her love for ecommerce and logistics before Shopify as the global head of SendPro, Pitney's inaugural SaaS multicarrier shipping application.

"Two things drew me to GCG," said Benson. "First, the leadership team has exactly the entrepreneurial mindset required to rebuild our go-to-market engine as we accelerate our growth engine with AI. Second, supply chain is fundamentally a systems problem, and few companies in the world are like GCG that see it at the 14,000-foot level through our advisory practice and while also operating every day on the ground in our 14-node, tech-enabled North American warehouse network. This breadth makes us better in every part of the supply chain value chain."

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In her new role, Benson will drive GCG's commercial strategy across its portfolio of companies, including supply chain advisory, Technology Platforms, Command Center operations, and omnichannel fulfillment for B2B and DTC brands that need fulfillment for their retail stores, both from a marketing execution and a product replenishment perspective.

Benson's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for global commerce. "The forces reshaping supply chain right now are unprecedented," Benson noted. "Geopolitical fragmentation is retreating globalism, AI is re-platforming every corner of the economy, and higher-for-longer interest rates continue to pressure cost structures. Together, these forces are compressing planning horizons and rewarding companies that can redesign supply chains quickly. GCG is uniquely positioned to be that partner."

On the role of AI in the industry, Benson is clear: "AI is already table stakes in logistics. Organizations are proving ROI in high-volume workflow automation, inclusive of customer care, carrier invoice validation, and exception management - and then moving up the value chain into predictive and decision-oriented applications. The companies moving now and learning the practical capabilities of AI have an edge."

"We have built a lot over the last 10 years, and Maia is exactly the kind of operator-entrepreneur, industry expert, and technology leader GCG needed as we scale our business to create higher value for more clients," said Manish Kapoor, Founder and CEO of GCG. "Her track record of building category-defining businesses in logistics and her deep conviction in the power of end-to-end supply chain thinking make her the ideal leader for this moment."

An active investor, board member, and dedicated educator, Benson's career is defined by customer-obsessed, data-driven go-to-market strategy rooted in entrepreneurial principles. She is a sought-after speaker on related topics, including AI disruption in supply chain, last-mile parcel innovation, tariff volatility, cross-border compliance complexity, and the regionalization of global supply networks.

About Growth Catalyst Group

GCG Companies Inc. (GCG) - Growth Catalyst Group of Companies is the supply chain engine behind growth for some of the world's leading brands. Specializing in technology-powered solutions across supply chain, fulfillment, logistics, and marketing execution, GCG helps businesses scale smarter and faster. Founded by CEO Manish Kapoor, a former Amazon and FedEx executive with more than 25 years of global logistics leadership, GCG combines full-service boots-on-the-ground supply chain transformation consulting services with real-time innovation, including AI-driven analytics and advanced tracking technologies.

GCG includes Advatix Inc., Archway Inc., and XPDEL Inc., and operates globally with headquarters in Westlake Village, CA, and offices across Canada, APAC, EU, and LATAM.

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