GS Caltex India Celebrates Mechanics as 'Gaadi Ka Best Friend' in the 4th Edition of #GaadiKeDoctor Campaign

New Delhi [India], February 3: As GS Caltex India proudly celebrates 15 years in India, the company is launching the 4th edition of its highly successful #GaadiKeDoctor campaign, marking another milestone in its commitment to honoring mechanics, the unsung heroes who keep our journeys moving.

This year, the campaign takes a fresh and heartfelt approach by redefining the mechanic's role. From being just 'Gaadi Ka Doctor'--the expert who fixes issues, they now become 'Gaadi Ka Best Friend', the trusted companion who nurtures the long-term bond between vehicles and its owner.

Coinciding with GS Caltex India's Foundation Day on February 2, the brand continues its tradition of celebrating Mechanic's Day, reinforcing the critical role mechanics play in vehicle care and owner trust. With a strong presence in both B2B and B2C markets, this year's #GaadiKeDoctor campaign goes beyond appreciation, highlighting how mechanics are not just service providers but trusted advisors ensuring a vehicle's long-term health.

At the heart of the campaign is a relatable and emotionally driven film that captures a car owner's unexpected disconnect with his beloved vehicle one that only a mechanic truly understands. As his friends struggle to help, a mechanic arrives as the car's best friend, restoring its spirit and rekindling the lost connection.

With humor, emotion, and impactful storytelling, the film reinforces the idea that mechanics don't just fix vehicles; they preserve the deep bond between owner and machine. The campaign seamlessly integrates Kixx Engine Oil, showcasing it as the mechanic's most trusted tool in ensuring long-lasting engine health and peak performance.

K Madhu Mohan, VP-Marketing, GS Caltex India, shared his vision: "As we celebrate 15 years in India, this campaign reflects how the relationship between mechanics, vehicle owners, and their vehicles evolved. A mechanic is no longer just a 'doctor' fixing breakdowns--he is a best friend, ensuring a vehicle runs smoothly for years to come. This campaign is our tribute to the mechanics who make every journey safer and every vehicle stronger."

Rajeev Dusa, Senior Marketing Manager, GS Caltex India, added: "When we first conceptualized 'Gaadi Ke Doctor,' our goal was to highlight how mechanics do more than just fix cars--they nurture the long-term relationship between a vehicle and its owner. This latest edition beautifully captures that message, reinforcing that mechanics are the true protectors of our journeys."

The #GaadiKeDoctor campaign will be launched across digital platforms, social media, and mechanic networks in regional languages, ensuring that its heartfelt message resonates with mechanics and vehicle owners across India.

Through storytelling, testimonials, and interactive content, GS Caltex India continues to build a deeper engagement with the mechanic community, reinforcing the brand's commitment to trust, expertise, and superior vehicle care.

Link to the campaign film - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oE2N5QHOSM

About GS Caltex Corporation Group:

GS Caltex, South Korea, founded in 1967, is a 50-50 joint venture of GS Energy, South Korea and Chevron Corporation, USA. GS Caltex, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a leader in the petroleum, lubricant and petrochemical businesses. The Company is a major exporter of petroleum products including lubricants. Through continuous R&D and investments, GS Caltex strives to become a leading global energy company.

About GS Caltex India:

GS Caltex India was incorporated on 2nd February 2010 in India and has its registered office at Mumbai. The company is currently doing business in premium lubricants , base oils and polymers. The company's operations are all over India with warehouses at key locations to service the distributors and other customers. GS Caltex India has expanded its product offerings to include high-quality PP compound and LFT (Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics), catering to a wide range of industries in the Indian market. GS Caltex India has a very impressive range of high-quality finished lubricants and supplies to large businesses including major OEMs viz. Volvo, Ajax Engineering, Hyundai, Kia, Putzmeister, Kion, Ammann , Wirtgen, Kohler, Dynapac etc. Within a short span, GS Caltex India has become a leading brand of high-quality premium lubricants in India.

