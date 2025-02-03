Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy shooting for her much-awaited project SSBM29 with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad, has reportedly taken a brief break from her hectic schedule. The reason for her sudden trip to Mumbai on February 2 is her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. Siddharth, who got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in 2024, is set to marry her soon in a grand ceremony. The actress, known for her close-knit family bonds, is expected to play a significant role in the wedding celebrations. Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Mumbai After Shooting for Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’ in Hyderabad, Poses for Paps Outside Airport (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra's Wedding Date Out?

According to Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra is set to stay in Mumbai for the next 10 days to fulfill her sisterly duties ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. For those unaware, Siddharth got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024, with the engagement event also featuring a Hastakshar ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding ritual, where Priyanka was present. However, the exact wedding date for Siddharth and Neelam has not been officially announced yet. Priyanka Chopra Clicked at Her Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities; Actress Turns Heads in a Gorgeous Magenta Saree (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Mumbai for Bro's Siddharth's Shaadi

Priyanka Chopra at Her Brother's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Neelam Upadhyaya, born on October 5, 1993, in Mumbai, has made a significant mark in the South Indian film industry. She hails from a close-knit family with a married brother living in India and a sister settled in Australia with her husband. Neelam's journey into the spotlight began with MTV's Style Check, which opened doors to film offers. She gained recognition with her debut in the Telugu film Mr 7 (2012) and went on to star in successful projects like Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal (2013) and Om Shanthi Om (2015).

