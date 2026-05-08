Business News | Habuild Survey Reveals 6 in 10 Mothers Need Structured Support, Prioritise Health Only After 45

NewsVoir

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Mothers have long been the backbone of families, often placing everyone else's needs before their own. However, new findings from a Habuild survey reveal a growing shift--today's mothers are increasingly aware of the need to prioritise their health, yet lack the support systems to do so effectively.

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The survey, conducted by Habuild among over 5,000 respondents, the majority of whom were women, highlights a critical gap between intent and action when it comes to maternal health and well-being.

Key findings from the Habuild survey include:

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- Over 60% of respondents are aged 45 and above, indicating that many women begin prioritising their health only later in life

- Nearly 59% of mothers said structured health programs would motivate them to take their health more seriously

- A significant proportion also highlighted the need for expert guidance and community support to stay consistent with their health goals

These insights underline a crucial reality: while awareness around health is increasing, mothers often delay prioritising their own well-being due to years of focusing on family responsibilities.

This also highlights a larger systemic gap--while mothers are expected to be primary caregivers, there is limited access to structured, credible, and sustained health support tailored to their needs.

Commenting on the findings, Saurabh Bothra, Co-founder, Habuild, said, "For far too long, mothers have been conditioned to put their own well-being on the backseat while caring for everyone else. What we're witnessing now is a powerful shift--mothers want to prioritise their health, but they need the right structure, guidance, and community to make that sustainable. At Habuild, we believe that when you empower a mother to take care of herself, you're strengthening the entire family ecosystem. It's time we move from simply acknowledging mothers to actively enabling their well-being."

As preventive healthcare gains importance, the findings call for a shift in how maternal well-being is approached--not just as an individual responsibility, but as a shared priority for families, communities, and healthcare providers.

For more information, please visit habuild.in.

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