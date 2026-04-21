PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 21: HarperCollins Publishers India is pleased to announce the forthcoming publication of A Beginner's Guide to the Indian Stock Market by Karthik Rangappa, a practical and accessible introduction to investing for first-time participants in India's rapidly growing equity markets.

Also Read | Did Mini Mathur Take a Dig at Alia Bhatt's Hosting at Screen Awards 2026? Actress Breaks Silence on Viral Comment.

About the Book

At a time when more Indians than ever are entering the equity markets, A Beginner's Guide to the Indian Stock Market offers a clear, structured, and highly practical roadmap to getting started. Stripping away the complexity, jargon, and noise that often surround investing, Rangappa delivers a straightforward guide designed to empower readers to take control of their financial future.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Today, April 21, 2026: BTC Price Trades Near USD 76,000 Mark Amid Iran Ceasefire Talks, Shifting Global Market Sentiment.

Drawing on his extensive experience in financial education, the book simplifies the fundamentals of equity investing without relying on complicated mathematics or technical barriers. It introduces readers to the core principles of how markets function, the key participants involved, and the real-world factors that influence stock prices, ranging from IPOs and trading platforms to monetary policy and corporate earnings cycles.

Importantly, the book goes beyond theory to provide actionable, step-by-step guidance. Readers will learn how to open and operate a trading account, execute their first trade, and understand how corporate actions such as dividends, bonuses, and stock splits impact their wealth. It also demystifies the role of intermediaries in the financial ecosystem, helping readers make more informed decisions about where and how they invest.

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, says, "This book will give you a solid foundation in understanding how the stock market functions. You'll learn the basic vocabulary and frameworks that every investor needs."

Practical, informative, and approachable, A Beginner's Guide to the Indian Stock Market requires neither advanced mathematical skills nor prior financial knowledge, making it an ideal starting point for aspiring investors across backgrounds.

Author Karthik Rangappa, says, "Financial literacy plays a key role in defining an individual's quality of life, regardless of their background. While there are multiple threads to financial literacy, this book focuses on understanding the basics of stock markets, perhaps the most important driver of wealth creation. I hope that after reading it, you'll feel confident enough to make your first investment."

Trisha Bora, Executive Editor, HarperCollins Publishers, says, "Working on Karthik Rangappa's A Beginner's Guide to the Indian Stock Market was an incredibly rewarding experience. Karthik has the knack of breaking down complex market concepts into simple, digestible steps. This book makes investing feel accessible to anyone, regardless of their financial background. It is, without doubt, the most straightforward and practical step-by-step guide to navigating the Indian stock market."

About the Author

Karthik Rangappa is Chief of Education Services at Zerodha Broking Limited and the creator of Zerodha Varsity, the company's flagship educational initiative. Through his work, he has played a pivotal role in making financial education accessible to millions of Indians.

About HarperCollins Publishers India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

PRESS CONTACT:Vidyut Prabhu, Senior Manager - MarketingEmail: vidyut.prabhu@harpercollins.co.inMobile: +91 98216 81836

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959052/HarperCollins_new_book_Banner.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959053/A_Beginners_Guide_to_the_Indian_Stock_Market.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/5914879/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)