Seasoned television host and actor Mini Mathur has addressed social media speculation regarding her alleged criticism of Alia Bhatt’s recent hosting performance. Clarifying her stance following a viral comment, Mathur dismissed rumours of a "dig," stating that her remarks were focused on industry-wide casting choices rather than any individual performer. Sona Mohapatra Defends Alia Bhatt Over Screen Awards 2026 Hosting Trolls, Blames ‘Dead’ Bollywood Audience (Watch Video).

Did Mini Mathur Target Alia Bhatt’s Hosting Skills on Social Media?

The controversy surfaced following the Screen Awards 2026, where Alia Bhatt took the stage as a co-host alongside comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover. While Bhatt is widely celebrated for her acting, her hosting stint received mixed reviews online, with some viewers describing the performance as "cringe" or lacking comedic timing.

Amidst this online debate, a digital content creator posted a video questioning why award show organisers frequently prioritise movie stars for anchoring duties over professional hosts. The creator argued that professional anchors are better equipped for the technical demands of live events.

Influencer Criticises Alia Bhatt's Screen Awards 2026 Hosting in Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janani (@itsjanani)

Mini Mathur, a veteran in the hosting industry known for her long-standing association with Indian Idol, commented on the post: "Thank you. Someone finally said it." This brief response quickly went viral, with many fans interpreting it as a direct swipe at Alia Bhatt’s performance.

Mini Mathur's Comment Under the Influencer's Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mini Mathur Denies Throwing Shade on Alia Bhatt

Responding to the growing narrative, Mathur clarified that her comment was a reflection on the professional expectations placed on actors, not a personal critique of Bhatt. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she called the speculation "all nonsense" and emphasised her respect for the actress.

"To just create stories out of nothing is what the internet does," Mathur told the publication. "The creator had an interesting take on why award shows insist on using actors as hosts and then later complain about them falling short of their 'expectations.' It is not their main skill set, so why the expectations?"

Mathur further illustrated her point by comparing the situation to the reverse scenario, adding, "It’s like asking a host to act at gunpoint. I only commented on that."The veteran host concluded by stating she had not even seen the clips of the award show that were circulating online. ‘Love & War’ Release Date Announced: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Set for Premiere Soon.

"I love Alia," she added, effectively putting to rest the rumours of a rift between the two stars. Bhatt has yet to comment on the social media feedback regarding the event, as she remains busy filming her upcoming project, Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).