PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 31: HarperCollins Publishers India announces the publication of ALL IN - Memoirs of the Freshworks Founder - by Girish Mathrubootham with Pankaj Mishra.

ABOUT THE BOOK

When my turn came, I tossed aside the script. I stepped on to the stage, not as a polished founder, but as a storyteller. 'I'm thirty-six years old,' I began, letting the silence settle. 'I have two kids and just one wife.' Laughter rippled through the room, breaking the tension. I continued, drawing them into my world. 'In my previous job, I drove a Honda Civic. Life was comfortable, predictable. Then I launched a start-up. Now I drive a Ford Figo hatchback.'

In 2010, Girish Mathrubootham left a cushy, well-paying job and founded Freshworks (then Freshdesk) to create a better way to service customers. What began as a single product focused on customer service is now a company that operates in thirteen global locations to deliver a comprehensive suite of products to more than 70,000 clients worldwide.

In All In, Girish tells us the incredible story of his life: from growing up in Trichy, the temple town of Tamil Nadu, to finding refuge in rebellion as a troubled teenager and eventually arriving in Chennai after his engineering degree. For Girish, then with limited resources and money, Chennai wasn't about success-it was about surviving. But not only did he survive, he also created one of the fastest-growing product companies in the world.

Candid and forthright, in this book, Girish unveils a rare dimension of himself, opening up about his early entrepreneurial failures, the challenges of being a software engineer in the US and the learnings he took from mentors like Kumar Vembu at Zoho. For all dreamers and aspiring entrepreneurs, All In is a window to a new world of achievements.

"This book is my attempt to tell the truth--not just about the wins, but also the doubts, heartbreaks, and breakthroughs that shaped me," says Girish Mathrubootham. "If it gives even one underdog the courage to dream big, to break the mold, or to lead with empathy, that's more than enough."

Pankaj Mishra says, "Great stories tell themselves--you just have to make them visible. Girish's story is one of those. He allowed me to question, challenge, and shape it with honesty. All In is our attempt to add something real to India's entrepreneurial literature--raw, moving, and honest. It's also a quiet tribute to the early team members and families who carry the weight of these journeys, often without recognition."

Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins, says, "Every founder's story is special, but some stories are more special than others. All In is that story. From the quaint temple town of Trichy to Chennai and eventually taking Freshworks to NASDAQ, the journey of Girish Mathrubootham can be described in just one word, 'incredible'. For all dreamers and doers, I would strongly recommend this book."

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

GIRISH MATHRUBOOTHAM is the founder and executive chairman of Freshworks, the first Indian SaaS company to be listed on the Nasdaq. A champion of founders and product builders, Girish has invested in over sixty start-ups, co-founded Together Fund, India's first operator-led venture capital firm founded to empower India's SaaS entrepreneurs, and played a key role in shaping India's SaaS ecosystem through SaaSBoomi. Beyond tech, he has founded FC Madras, a grassroots football club nurturing young talent in Chennai.

PANKAJ MISHRA, journalist an co-founder of FactorDaily, has spent over two decades telling stories that create deep, personal connections. His podcast, Outliers, evolved into his bestselling book, Against the Grain. Whether it is print, digital or audio communication, or even a random conversation on a train journey, Mishra believes 'even one is an audience', cherishing every reader and listener along the way.

ABOUT HARPER COLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher with seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653337/HarperCollins_ALL_IN.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/5241930/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

