Business News | Health Insurance in India: Benefits & Top Providers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Are you worried about soaring medical bills wiping out your savings? You are not alone. With healthcare costs rising, securing financial protection is no longer optional.

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Health insurance in India has become a non-negotiable financial instrument rather than an optional benefit, and the reasoning is difficult to dispute given the pace of medical inflation. A single serious hospitalisation at a private facility -- cardiac care, oncology, orthopaedics -- regularly exceeds ₹5-10 lakh in any major city. Health insurance transfers that unpredictable cost to an insurer in exchange for a manageable annual premium. For a 40-year-old, a ₹10 lakh plan typically costs ₹13,000-₹18,000 annually -- less than what one week of serious care costs out of pocket. When evaluating plans, three metrics dominate: the claim settlement ratio (above 95% is the benchmark), cashless hospital network density in your city, and the policy's transparency on exclusions and room rent limits. A plan with a ₹2,000 room rent cap in a hospital charging ₹5,500 generates balance bills that erode the apparent coverage significantly. Read the policy wording document -- not the brochure -- before signing. The gaps that create problems at claim time are almost always visible in writing for any buyer who checks before committing.

In this guide, we will explore the core benefits of health insurance, the top reasons to invest, and the leading providers to help you find the right coverage. Let's dive into it.

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Top 7 Reasons You Should Buy Health Insurance in India

You should buy a health policy to protect your savings from steep medical inflation, save on annual taxes, and get seamless cashless treatments during sudden medical emergencies.

Let's get into the health insurance in India benefits below:

Protection From Growing Medical Inflation

According to Economic Times, medical inflation is rising at an alarming 12-15% annually in 2026, which is nearly triple the general inflation rate.

The adoption of advanced medical technologies, robotic surgeries, and premium private hospital rooms drives these costs higher every single year.

This means that a procedure that costs ₹5 lakh today will cost significantly more next year. Having health insurance in India safeguards your hard-earned savings from these skyrocketing hospital bills.

0% GST on Premiums

In a landmark move, the government implemented a 0% GST rate on individual and family floater policies, effective September 2025, according to the Department of Financial Services.

Previously, you had to pay 18% GST on health insurance premiums. This highly anticipated reform makes purchasing a medical policy significantly more affordable for everyone.

Families can now redirect the 18% tax savings into buying a higher sum insured or adding crucial riders like maternity benefits and hospital daily cash allowances.

Preventive Medical Checkups

Prevention is always better than a cure. Most modern policies offer free annual preventive checkups, which include vital tests like lipid profiles, blood sugar monitoring, and ECGs.

According to a recent article in Business World, young professionals below 40 show signs of coronary artery disease and various other NCDs.

Therefore, catching a severe lifestyle disease early can save your life and prevent massive future treatment expenses.

Tax Benefits Under 80D

Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, you can claim significant deductions on the premiums you pay for health insurance.

For self and family, you can deduct a maximum of ₹25,000, and for senior citizens, you can claim ₹50,000 deductions. And for both self and family above 60 years of age, you can claim a ₹1 lakh deduction.

Critical Illness Specific Plans

Standard base plans are great for regular hospitalisations, but you can also opt for plans tailored to life-threatening conditions like cancer, kidney failure, or severe heart disease. These specialised plans offer a guaranteed lump-sum payout upon diagnosis.

This ensures that expensive, long-term treatments do not compromise your family's standard of living or daily expenses. Plus, you can use this lump sum amount as per your wish, including supplementing your income.

Comprehensive Coverage

Modern policies go way beyond just paying for the hospital bed. From pre-hospitalisation diagnostics and doctor visits to post-hospitalisation recovery, day-care procedures, AYUSH treatments, and emergency ambulance charges, the coverage is incredibly robust.

The landscape of Health Insurance in India has evolved to cover your entire recovery journey, including modern procedures like robotic surgeries and stem cell therapies.

Cashless Facility

With a vast network of empanelled hospitals, you do not have to worry about arranging heavy liquid cash during an emotional crisis.

With the cashless hospitalisation feature, your insurer directly settles the final bill with the hospital, offering you immense peace of mind and allowing you to focus entirely on the patient's recovery.

How to Claim Health Insurance in India?

You can claim your health insurance through a cashless process at network hospitals or via a reimbursement process at non-network hospitals.

Cashless Claim Process

The cashless method is the most convenient way to handle hospital bills.

Locate a Network Hospital: Choose a hospital that is empanelled with your insurer's network.

Inform the Insurer: Notify your insurer at least 48 hours before a planned admission, or within 24 hours in the case of a sudden emergency.

Submit the Pre-Authorisation Form: Fill out this form at the hospital's insurance desk and provide your health card and ID proof.

Approval and Settlement: The insurer reviews the medical request and directly settles the final bill with the hospital upon discharge.

Reimbursement Process

Pay Upfront: Settle your total hospital bills yourself at the time of discharge using your own funds.

Collect All Documents: Gather every single original bill, pharmacy receipt, doctor's prescription, diagnostic report, and the official discharge summary.

File the Claim Form: Submit these physical documents, along with a cancelled cheque, to your insurer within 15 to 30 days of your discharge to process your reimbursement efficiently.

Health insurance plans for family provide a unified financial safety net that individual policies cannot replicate for households managing the health costs of multiple members. A family floater puts every covered member under a shared sum insured -- one renewal date, one claims process, one premium -- at a combined cost substantially lower than running separate individual policies for each member. Health insurance plans for family perform best when covered members are broadly healthy and the age gap between oldest and youngest is not extreme. When elderly parents with pre-existing conditions join the same floater, the premium spikes and the shared pool stretches across more people with higher individual risk. Many advisors recommend a layered approach: a floater for working-age members and a dedicated senior plan for parents above 60. Always check whether the floater includes a restoration benefit -- this reinstates the full sum insured after mid-year exhaustion, ensuring remaining family members retain protection even after one large claim has consumed most of the shared pool.

Final Thoughts

Medical emergencies arrive unannounced. By investing in health insurance in India, you are not just buying a policy; you are buying financial peace of mind. Compare plans, leverage the new 0% GST benefit, and protect your family today. Do not wait until it is too late!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)