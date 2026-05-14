‘King’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Action-Packed Avatar From Shah Rukh Khan Starrer LEAKED Online

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Unofficial images from the sets of the upcoming action-thriller King have surfaced online, providing a first glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan’s look in the high-stakes production. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has become one of the most anticipated projects of 2026, and the recent leaks have intensified public interest in Bachchan’s portrayal of the primary antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Release Date: SRK Starrer Faces IMAX Screen Crunch Against Hollywood Releases; INR 500 Crore Breakeven Target Set.

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘King’ Look Leaked Online

The leaked images, which began circulating on social media platforms early Thursday, show Bachchan in a starkly different avatar than his recent roles. Captured during what appears to be an outdoor action sequence, the actor is seen standing atop a vehicle against a rugged, mountainous backdrop. Bachchan is dressed in a long grey overcoat layered over an all-black ensemble, holding a long-range firearm.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Villain Look for ‘SRK’s ’King’ Leaked Online

#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️‍🔥#ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯 Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences💥 pic.twitter.com/CzoxMnSNMI — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 13, 2026

Another leaked still suggests a massive set-piece involving a mid-air car explosion, hinting at the large-scale action choreography handled by director Siddharth Anand. Fans have noted the actor's "rugged and fierce" appearance, which aligns with reports that he will play a sophisticated yet deadly villain.

‘King’ Production and Filming

The film recently moved its production base back to Mumbai after completing a significant international schedule in South Africa. During the Cape Town leg of the shoot, similar leaks featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the latter of whom recently joined the cast in a pivotal role.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for blockbusters like Pathaan and Fighter King, is described as a sleek assassin thriller. The story reportedly follows a highly skilled hitman (Khan) and his protégé, played by Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. The production has spanned multiple global locations, including Warsaw, Gdansk, and various sites across India.

‘King’ Release Details

The leak has prompted a mixed reaction from the filmmaking team. Director Siddharth Anand previously took to social media to request that fans refrain from sharing unauthorised footage, emphasising the team's effort to preserve the "cinematic surprise" for the big screen. King is scheduled for a major theatrical release on December 25, 2026, positioning it as the primary Bollywood attraction for the Christmas holiday. ‘King’ Director Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence on Leaked Photos of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan From Shoot.

The film is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. Given the combined star power of Khan and Bachchan, who last shared the screen in 2014’s Happy New Year, the project is already being projected as a significant box-office contender for the 2026 season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).