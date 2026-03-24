VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 24: HestaBit, a technology and advisory company that builds and launches digital ventures across industries, has taken a California-based iGaming operator from concept to a launch-ready sweepstakes platform. The platform goes live in April 2026.

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The engagement spanned the full pre-launch lifecycle: market selection, regulatory alignment, platform architecture, payment ecosystem structuring, and go-to-market execution. Rather than handing off a finished product, HestaBit embedded within the operator's team, working through each decision point from initial strategy to operational readiness.

"Most operators come in with a clear product vision but underestimate the distance between that and a business that can actually run. Licensing, payments, platform choice, operational structure - each of these can stall or sink a launch if they're not resolved in sequence. Our job is to close that gap. This engagement is a clear example of what that looks like in practice."

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-- Rituraj Singh, client partner, HestaBit

HestaBit applies this launch framework across markets globally - working with operators entering regulated, emerging, and offshore jurisdictions across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm's approach combines platform engineering with business-layer advisory, covering licensing strategy, payment infrastructure, and revenue model design.

"What makes iGaming complex isn't the technology - it's the number of interdependent decisions that have to land right simultaneously: market fit, regulatory positioning, platform capability, and the right partnership ecosystem. We've built a model that handles that complexity across jurisdictions. This launch is one example of it working."

-- Rahul Dua, global partnership manager, HestaBit

Sweepstakes-based iGaming has emerged as one of the fastest-growing models in the U.S. digital gaming space, offering operators a legally distinct path to market in a jurisdiction where traditional online gambling remains heavily restricted at the federal level. As the model matures, structured entry - with compliance, technology, and operations aligned from the outset - is increasingly seen as the baseline for sustainable participation.

About HestaBit

HestaBit is a technology and advisory company that partners with businesses across industries to build, launch, and scale digital ventures. Through its iGaming practice, the company works with operators, investors, and platform partners across regulated and emerging markets - delivering end-to-end support across platform engineering, licensing strategy, payment infrastructure, and go-to-market execution.

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