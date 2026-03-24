Mumbai, March 24: In a significant shift in catering policy, the Indian Railways has authorised fresh food preparation inside pantry cars for several long-distance routes. The decision, announced Monday, marks a departure from the standard practice of serving pre-cooked meals. Officials cited severe disruptions in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply chain - triggered by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East - as the primary driver for the move, which aims to ensure consistent food availability for passengers on journeys exceeding 24 hours.

Shift to 'Flame-Less' Onboard Kitchens

Under the new directives, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has instructed contractors to transition from reheating pre-packed food to preparing fresh meals onboard. To comply with strict fire safety protocols, all cooking will be conducted using non-flame electrical appliances. LPG Crisis: How To Transfer Cooking Gas Connection Across Cities in India?

Pantry cars are being equipped with induction stoves, microwave ovens, and electric kettles. These will be used to prepare tea, snacks, and simple meals directly on the train, reducing the reliance on external cluster kitchens that have struggled to maintain operations due to fuel shortages.

Impact of Global Conflict on Railway Catering

The policy change follows significant disruptions in LPG supplies linked to the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict. Although Indian Railways is classified as an "emergency service" and receives priority for 70 per cent of available LPG cylinder stocks, the shortage has severely impacted the external "cluster kitchens" that supply major rail hubs like Mumbai. The scarcity has also affected e-catering services, where passengers order food from private restaurants via mobile apps. By moving production onto the trains, authorities hope to bypass these external supply chain bottlenecks and address long-standing passenger complaints regarding food freshness on long-haul routes.

Affected Routes and Future Infrastructure

Sources indicate that the IRCTC has already granted permissions for onboard cooking on major long-distance trains departing from Mumbai toward Delhi, Howrah, Chennai, and Bengaluru. While "flame-less" cooking is currently a temporary measure, the Railways is considering a more permanent transition. Plans are reportedly underway to introduce specialised "flame-less" pantry cars across more zones, with each upgraded coach estimated to cost approximately INR 60 lakh. Indian Railways New Ticket Cancellation Rules: No Refund Within 8 Hours, Boarding Point Change Made Easier.

Vande Bharat Services to Remain Unchanged

The new cooking permissions do not apply to the premium Vande Bharat Express fleet. Since these semi-high-speed trains are not equipped with full pantry cars, they will continue to operate under the existing model of serving reheated meals sourced from base kitchens. Railway authorities emphasised that while the cooking rules have been relaxed, safety remains the priority. Staff have been directed to strictly adhere to electrical load limits to prevent any risk of short circuits during transit.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).