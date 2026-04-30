Business News | Hilti India Strengthens Academia-Industry Collaboration with Delhi Technology University (DTU) Through Industry-Supported Lab

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 30: Hilti India, in collaboration with Delhi Technological University (DTU), has strengthened its longstanding academia-industry partnership with the establishment of an industry-supported laboratory designed to build technical expertise among future engineers and advance its vision of Making Construction Better.

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The collaboration is part of a sustained effort to build awareness and expertise in fastening technology, with a focus on enabling knowledge-sharing through structured technical sessions and experiential learning. Anchored in Hilti's "Educate to Elevate" approach, the initiative reflects a joint commitment to bridging academia and industry -- and to shaping a strong engineering community for the future.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor of DTU, with addresses from the Registrar, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, Director of CoEDRR, and the Faculty Coordinator of CoEDRR. The proceedings underscored DTU's and CoEDRR's vision and initiatives, with particular emphasis on the role of applied research and industry collaboration in advancing engineering education.

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The laboratory has been established with the vision of offering a structured and progressive learning journey for the engineering fraternity of tomorrow. It is designed to take students seamlessly through three distinct stages -- from theoretical foundations through reference handbooks covering Steel-to-concrete and Concrete-to-concrete connections, to design and analysis using specialized software, and finally to real-world application through hands-on demonstrations with relevant tools and products.

With a focused emphasis on building competence in post-installed fastening technology, particularly for retrofitting and strengthening applications, the laboratory closely aligns academic learning with current industry requirements and real-world construction practices. The goal is to ensure that students are not just classroom-ready, but genuinely prepared to contribute to improved construction quality, enhanced jobsite safety, and the development of more resilient infrastructure across India.

Commenting on the initiative, Jayant Kumar, General Manager and Managing Director, Hilti India, said, "Engineering education is most powerful when it meets real-world application, and that is precisely the spirit behind our collaboration with Delhi Technological University. By equipping students with hands-on exposure to post-installed connections and modern construction technologies, we are investing in a generation of engineers who will build with greater precision, safety, and confidence. At Hilti India, everything we do is anchored in our purpose of Making Construction Better, and partnerships like this one are how that purpose comes to life, from the classroom to the job site."

This initiative with DTU reflects Hilti India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with engineering academia in India. Through partnerships that go beyond products and technology, Hilti aims to actively support how future engineers learn, think, and build. By expanding collaborations with leading institutions across the country, Hilti India is working toward integrating industry expertise with academic excellence, supporting the development of safer, more innovative, and sustainable construction practices in India.

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