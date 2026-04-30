Rohit Sharma Birthday: Ritika Sajdeh Shares Heartfelt Wish for Husband as he Turns 39

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As Indian captain and Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma celebrates his 39th birthday today, 30 April 2026, his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has shared a warm and personal tribute on social media. The post, which quickly went viral, offers fans a glimpse into the private life of the cricketer amidst the intensity of the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Viral Video Shows Rohit Sharma and Son Ahaan Playing with Champak Robot Dog Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match.

Ritika, who is frequently seen supporting Rohit from the stands, posted a curated gallery of images on Instagram, capturing candid moments of the couple along with their daughter, Samaira and Son Ahaan.

Happy Birthday My Ro!

The Instagram post features a series of photographs ranging from quiet family holidays to lighthearted behind-the-scenes moments with kids. Accompanying the images, Ritika penned a concise but emotional caption, describing Rohit as her "best friend".

Ritika Sajdeh Shares Heartfelt Wish for Husband Rohit Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

Celebrations Amidst a Busy Season

The birthday comes at a significant juncture in Rohit’s professional career. While he has been managing a minor hamstring injury over the last fortnight, the veteran opener is currently with the Mumbai Indians squad as they navigate a challenging phase of the IPL season. The focus for Rohit will now shift back to the pitch. Following the birthday celebrations, he is expected to undergo a final fitness assessment to determine his availability for Mumbai’s next crucial encounter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).