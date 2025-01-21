Seoul [South Korea], January 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday addressed South Korean Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and business leaders at the Advantage Assam roadshow in Seoul.

In his address, Assam CM invited the business leaders to invest in the state.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' 18 Finale: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan Have a Fun 'Loveyapa' Banter During Show - Find Out What Happened!.

"Whenever we decide to set up something in Assam, apart from what we can facilitate, the Government of India will be aggressive in that because the government's Act East Policy which PM Modi has initiated is aimed at developing the northeastern region. The government has many policies which are centering and promoting industrialisation in the Northeastern region," he said.

He said Assam has locational advantage. "I would like to invite all of you please come to Assam on February 25th and 26th." Advantage Assam summit will be held on the two days.

Also Read | 'Deva': Multiple Climaxes Shot for Shahid Kapoor's Action-Thriller - Reports.

Assam government in partnership with the High Commission of India, hosted Assam investment roadshow in London. Earlier, the state organised a similar investment roadshow in Dubai.

In the fiscal year 2023, Assam recorded a remarkable 19.5 per cent year-on-year surge in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)