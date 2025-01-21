The anticipation for Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is reaching fever pitch. Since its announcement, the film has kept fans hooked with striking posters, an adrenaline-pumping teaser, and the hit track "Bhasad Machaa." With the trailer now out, audiences are raving about the intense action and gripping storyline, particularly curious about what the film’s climax has in store. ‘Deva’: From Shahid Kapoor’s Massy Avatar to ‘Bhasad Macha’ Track – 5 Reasons Why Rosshan Andrrews’ Film Will Be the First Superhit of 2025.

Adding to the intrigue, an insider has revealed that multiple climaxes were shot for the film, and even the cast and crew are unaware of which version made it to the final cut. “The makers have kept the climax tightly under wraps, leaving everyone guessing. This secrecy ensures an added layer of suspense not just for audiences but for the team as well,” says the source.

The trailer has been met with an overwhelming response, showcasing Shahid Kapoor’s powerful return to a massy role, intense action sequences, and electrifying chemistry with Pooja Hegde. ‘Deva’ Trailer: ‘I… Am… Mafia’! Fans Are Loving Shahid Kapoor’s Badass Cop Swag and These Reactions Are Proof!

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025.

