Aamir Khan recently made an appearance at the Bigg Boss 18 finale, where he reunited with his longtime friend Salman Khan. The two shared some fun moments, reminiscing about their past and joking about their chalets. Aamir was there to promote his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Loveyapa, alongside Junaid and co-star Khushi Kapoor. During the conversation, Junaid and Khushi playfully suggested to test their long-standing friendship by having a "Loveyapa moment" between the two Khans. They cheekily proposed that Salman and Aamir exchange their phones, sparking laughter and adding to the lighthearted vibe of the evening. ‘Loveyapa’ Song ‘Rehna Kol’: Junaid Khan Replicates Aamir Khan’s Iconic Slow-Motion Jump From ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ Track ‘Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar’ (Watch Video).

After exchanging their phones, Salman Khan teased Aamir Khan, joking that Aamir wouldn't face trouble since he's been married and has children, while Salman is still unmarried. The playful banter continued as Salman hesitated to unlock his phone, with Aamir convincing him to do so. Amid the laughter, Salman quipped, "Phone kholte hi tu gir jaega," to which Aamir humorously responded, "Dekh, gir jaega toh me apne apko sambhal lunga. Lekin India ko girne ni dunga. Tension mat le…Tere secrets mere pas safe hai.”"

The hilarious exchange continued with more laughter when Aamir checked Salman's phone and teasingly said, "Oh, yeh wali abhi bhi hai... aur iska aaj subhe phone bhi aake gaya." He then joked, "Yeh wali ka number kyu block?" To which Salman replied, "Bohat pareshaan karti hai yaar." Aamir, still laughing, asked Salman to check his phone, to which Salman humorously responded, "Tere phone mein kya check karu yaar. Ya toh Reena ya Kiran ka msg rehga." ‘Loveyapa’: From Janhvi Kapoor to Shikhar Pahariya, Celebs Shower Love on Trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Big-Screen Debut!

The playful banter had everyone in splits, showcasing Salman and Aamir's strong friendship and perfect comic timing, making it a memorable moment at the Bigg Boss finale. The two stars also recreated the iconic bike scene from their 1994 classic Andaz Apna Apna, with the song "Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane" playing in the background. Aamir humorously suggested a sequel to the film, sparking excitement among fans, who couldn’t help but imagine a modern-day version of the beloved comedy.

