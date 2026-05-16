Business News | HOAG and BITS BioCyTiH Foundation Launch Applied AI Program for Students Aged 12 to 17

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 16: HOAG, in collaboration with BITS BioCyTiH Foundation (BBF), the deep-tech and innovation initiative of BITS Pilani, has announced the launch of the Certificate Program in Applied Artificial Intelligence, a fully online, three-month immersive program designed for students aged 12 to 17. This online program falls under HOAG's Future Essentials category which focuses on future-forward critical competencies for young learners.

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Despite growing awareness around AI, structured and application-driven learning opportunities for school students remain limited to basic theory and simplified exposure that yield no real outcome. Students rarely gain access to environments that introduce them to the architectures, workflows, systems thinking, and real-world applications that power modern Artificial Intelligence today.

HOAG and BITS BioCyTiH Foundation developed the program to bridge this gap through a rigorous and future-facing learning model that mirrors the way AI increasingly operates across universities, innovation ecosystems, startups, and professional environments. The curriculum enables students to understand the fundamentals of machine learning, train and evaluate models, and build practical AI solutions through hands-on learning experiences and contemporary no-code and low-code platforms.

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The Applied AI program launches a transformative 50-hour curriculum designed to evolve teenagers from AI consumers into active creators through a structured framework. The journey begins with basics of how machines see and learn, progresses into generative AI and intelligent automation , and culminates in a Capstone Incubator where they turn their own ideas into working prototypes. Our unique pedagogy emphasizes "hand-holding" over passive assistance wherein expert mentors facilitate breakout rooms to guide students as they independently construct their own models, prompts, and workflows. This immersive environment blends collaborative design thinking with innovative brainstorming, empowering students and faculty to transform conceptual ideas into tech prototypes for a final professional showcase.

This online program positions AI as a multidisciplinary field that intersects with creativity, communication, ethics, design thinking, entrepreneurship, systems analysis, and decision-making. Students will engage with concepts and workflows that typically remain inaccessible at the school level, including intelligent automation systems, generative media creation, AI-assisted workflows, prompt structuring, model behavior, responsible deployment, and human-centered innovation.

Adetya VN Chopra, Founder of HOAG, said: "Young learners today are capable thinkers and builders and not passive recipients of simplified technological education. They interact with Artificial Intelligence constantly, but very few get the opportunity to understand how these systems actually function, how they influence industries, or how they can be applied creatively and responsibly. We designed this program to create a level of depth, structure, and practical engagement that students in this age group rarely encounter. The objective is to expose learners to the realities of modern AI systems through serious, application-oriented learning that encourages experimentation, independent thinking, and innovation."

Dr. Anil Wali, CEO of BITS BioCyTiH Foundation, said: "Artificial Intelligence will shape the future academic, professional, and entrepreneurial journeys of today's students across disciplines and industries. Meaningful exposure to AI at an early stage requires far more than theoretical awareness. Students must engage with systems, experimentation, application, and responsible innovation in structured ways. This program creates an intellectually engaging environment where learners can explore how modern AI technologies operate and how they can contribute thoughtfully to a rapidly evolving world."

The inaugural cohort of the program will commence on August 1st, 2026. Applications for the program will open in mid-June 2026.

About BITS BioCyTiH Foundation

BITS BioCyTiH Foundation is a technology innovation hub of BITS Pilani established under the aegis of NM-ICPS (DST). The Foundation focuses on advancing interdisciplinary research, innovation, and technology-driven solutions across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, water, and the environment. With access to advanced facilities, expert mentors, and industry collaborations, BBF supports young innovators in developing impactful problem-solving abilities and responsible leadership.

About HOAG and HOAG Future Essentials

HOAG is an education-focused initiative dedicated to designing immersive and future-oriented learning experiences for young learners in India. Through experiential programs, mentorship, and interdisciplinary frameworks, HOAG helps students develop adaptability, leadership, and real-world capabilities relevant to a rapidly evolving global landscape. HOAG Future Essentials serves as the organization's future-forward critical competencies category, expanding access to structured and experiential learning opportunities for students across geographies.

HOAG Website

Follow HOAG on Instagram for the latest updates of their programs.

@thehoagexperience

Follow BITS BioCyTiH Foundation on Instagram:

@biocytih_foundation

HOAG Helpline Number:

1800 833 8271

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