Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27: HOAG, India's pioneering immersive summer school program, has partnered with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee to launch the country's first Ivy-Grade Summer School Program. This groundbreaking initiative is set to redefine summer schools in India, offering students aged 11-17 an unparalleled academic experience at par with the world's leading summer programs.

For decades, Indian students aspiring for top-tier summer school experiences have had to look westward--enrolling in programs at Ivy League universities and other esteemed global institutions. HOAG bridges this gap by bringing an elite, research-driven, and immersive academic experience to Indian shores. The program is designed to blend rigorous academics with hands-on experiential learning, innovation-driven projects, and mentorship from some of the brightest minds in academia and industry.

Manish Anand, Board Member and CEO of iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee remarked, "Our partnership with HOAG brings an Ivy-Grade summer school experience to India. By combining academic excellence with HOAG's innovative learning approach, we offer students a unique opportunity for immersive learning that bridges the gap between Indian and International standards to develop future leaders."

Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Professor, EEE Department and Principal Investigator, E&ICT Academy and Daksh Gurukul, IIT Guwahati, emphasised the significance of such a program, stating, "India has a growing need for high-quality, immersive learning experiences that go beyond traditional classroom learning. Through our collaboration with HOAG, we aim to provide young Indian students with an opportunity to engage in a truly world-class summer school program that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and real-world problem-solving skills. This initiative will enable our students to access the kind of academic exposure that was previously available only in global institutions."

"We are thrilled to partner with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, to deliver a truly transformative learning experience for young students in India. With the legacy of one of India's premier institutions and our expertise in curating immersive learning journeys, we aim to provide students with an opportunity that is at par with, if not superior to, the global summer school programs they have sought abroad," said Mr. Adetya VN Chopra, Founder of HOAG.

This initiative marks a significant shift in India's learning landscape, paving the way for a future where world-class summer school experiences are no longer exclusive to Western universities. With state-of-the-art facilities, mentorship from leading educators, and a curriculum designed to inspire curiosity, critical thinking, and innovation, the HOAG-iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee partnership promises to set new benchmarks in summer learning.

About iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee

iHUB DivyaSampark is a Technology Innovation Hub established at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in 2020 as a joint initiative between the Government of India's Department of Science & Technology (DST) and IIT Roorkee.

iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee is our proud academic partner, lending their expertise, mentorship, and access to world-class facilities like labs, hostels, and faculty. They also validate our certifications, ensuring every student leaves with an academically and professionally recognised edge.

As part of the mission, iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee focused on technology development, human resources, technology incubation, startups, and international collaborative research.

About HOAG

HOAG was born from a vision to bring Ivy-Grade quality immersive learning to Indian students locally. Industry experts and educators recognised the need for developing future skills and developing both technical and life-skills competencies.

HOAG's inaugural Summer School 2025 stands as India's first Ivy-Grade summer program, offering a transformative learning journey for students aged 11-17. The program combines the legacy of one of India's premier institutions with a cutting-edge curriculum designed to shape tomorrow's leaders.

HOAG creates a space where rigorous academics meet experiential learning to build leadership and confidence. HOAG aims to reshape learning by preparing students for a future that demands adaptability and creativity, encouraging them to think bigger and break boundaries.

About the Campus

IIT Roorkee Greater Noida Campus (GNEC) is another campus of the institute located in the NCR region. GNEC is located in the lush green environment of Greater Noida with existing civic infrastructure along with world-class shopping malls, clubs, golf courses, and an expo mart that make the stay at GNEC full of pleasure.

GNEC is equipped with world-class labs, classrooms, conferencing facilities, and IT labs. Besides, the campus has a walkway, gym, lounge, and well-equipped rooms with 24X7 connectivity and security, providing an enabling environment for students, researchers, visitors, and participants to acquire, share, enhance, and promote a knowledge-based ecosystem.

The campus is well connected to Delhi through the Expressway and Noida-Delhi flyover toll bridge and is just 2 km from the Yamuna Expressway and 1 km from the nearby Knowledge Park II metro station.

For more information, please visit/contact:

Website: https://hoag.in/summer-school-iit-roorkee/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hoagsummerschool/

HOAG Helpline Number: +91 98906 13523

