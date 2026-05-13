Business News | Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Joins Go Dharmic Food Distribution Drive in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Go Dharmic team organised a community food distribution drive at Surana Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, bringing together volunteers, partners, and public representatives in a shared spirit of service and compassion.

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A key highlight of the event was the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Member of Parliament for Mumbai North, who visited the site, interacted with volunteers, and appreciated the ongoing efforts of the organization. His presence reinforced the importance of grassroots initiatives that promote dignity, care, and collective responsibility.

"The team is doing good work," said Shri Piyush Goyal, acknowledging the dedication of volunteers engaged in serving meals and supporting vulnerable communities.

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The initiative focused on distributing freshly prepared meals to individuals in need and spending meaningful time with members of the community who may otherwise be overlooked. The event reflected the core values of Go Dharmic Love all, Feed all, Serve all, and its mission to bring compassion into action through consistent humanitarian service.

The distribution was made possible through the collective efforts of Maa Anjani Pav Bhaji, Devang Trivedi ji, and CA Adesh Gupta ji. Go Dharmic extends its sincere gratitude to all partners and supporters who contributed to the success of the initiative.

The organisation also acknowledges the presence and encouragement of community leaders and public representatives, including Shri Yogesh Sagar ji, MLA; Smt. Yogita Patil ji, Corporator Ward 7; Shri Tejendra Tiwana ji, Corporator Ward 47; Shri Vinod Shelar ji, Mahamantri BJP Mumbai; and Shri Baba Singh ji, Mahamantri North Mumbai, for standing in solidarity with the mission of service.

Hanuman Dass, Founder of Go Dharmic, says, "When leaders, volunteers, and communities come together with sincerity, even small acts of service can create a meaningful impact. This initiative is a reminder that compassion must remain at the heart of society."

The Mother's Day distribution forms part of Go Dharmic's ongoing humanitarian efforts aimed at reducing hunger, supporting vulnerable populations, and encouraging a culture of empathy and service.

About Go Dharmic

Go Dharmic is a global humanitarian movement committed to serving humanity through food distribution, disaster relief, environmental action, and community outreach, guided by the principle of compassion in action.

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