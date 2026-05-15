Fatima Sana Scores Fastest-Ever Women's T20I Half-Century, Achieves Feat During PAK-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I 2026

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Pakistan Women captain Fatima Sana made history on Friday by scoring the fastest-ever half-century in Women’s T20 International (WT20I) cricket. Achieving the feat in just 15 balls during the PAK-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I 2026 against Zimbabwe Women at the National Bank Stadium, the 24-year-old all-rounder surpassed the previous record of 18 balls jointly held by Sophie Devine, Phoebe Litchfield, and Richa Ghosh. Sana’s explosive innings powered Pakistan to a formidable total of 223/4, as the hosts look to secure a 3-0 series whitewash. Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming and Free Telecast, 3rd T20I 2026.

Fatima Sana Creates History

Fatima Sana hit her way into the record books with a sensational half-century in Karachi 🎉 Catch the Pakistan skipper in action at the ICC Women's #T20WorldCup next month, head here for tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/8kyuNOXKdL pic.twitter.com/eqc6lIQ19A — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).