Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Infra Turnkey Construction (EPC) company, has secured an initial factory order valued at Rs18.76 crore (inclusive of GST) from M/s Grand Atlantia Panapakkam SEZ Developers Pvt. Ltd., a company is a part of the renowned Hong Fu Industrial Group, Taiwan.

Hong Fu Industrial Group is a leading global footwear manufacturer, known for its high-quality production and scale. Hong Fu is a key supplier for top global brands, including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, Converse, Vans, and UGG, and is recognized as one of the largest footwear manufacturers globally. The group is investing Rs1,500 crore in the development of this mega facility in India, expected to generate over 20,000 jobs, particularly benefiting the women workforce.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Infra Turnkey Construction (EPC) company, renowned for its comprehensive design and build services across various sectors, including industrial, commercial, institutional, pharmaceutical, solar, healthcare, and hospitality. Operating in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra & Pondicherry the company manages projects from detailed design and planning through to procurement, engineering, execution, and commissioning.

Sathlokhar provides specialized services in Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) installations, HVAC and Utilities through its in-house team of professionals. As an authorized channel partner for TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd., Sathlokhar offers installation, sales, commissioning, and maintenance for solar power projects.

It independently participates in government tenders, leveraging in-house capabilities to ensure faster turnaround times and effective risk management. The company's core strengths lie in managing the entire project lifecycle and attracting and retaining top talent to maximize value creation.

In H1FY25, the company reported Total Income of Rs 14,250.98 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs 2,334.88 Lakhs and PAT of Rs 1,644.65 Lakhs.

In FY24, the company reported Total Income of Rs 24,732.10 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs 3,592.69 Lakhs and PAT of Rs 2,612.82 Lakhs.

