Assembly Elections Results 2026 Date and Time

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to declare the results for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on Monday, May 4. Counting of votes across all constituencies is scheduled to commence at 8:00 AM, with the first official trends expected to emerge by mid-morning. This high-stakes electoral cycle, which saw intense campaigning across the five regions, will culminate in a single-day counting process to determine the next governments in these states.

Assembly Election Vote Counting Schedule and Process

Following standard ECI protocol, the counting process will begin with postal ballots, which include votes from service personnel, election staff, and senior citizens. Approximately 30 minutes later, officials will begin tallying votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). West Bengal Election Result 2026 Date and Time.

The results will be updated round-by-round throughout the day. While initial trends often provide an early indication of the leaders, final declarations for all seats are expected by late evening, depending on the number of counting rounds and mandatory Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip verifications.

Where To Check Real-Time Results of Kerala, Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Citizens and stakeholders can track live updates through several official and verified channels:

Official ECI Portal: State-wise and constituency-wise data will be available at results.eci.gov.in.

State-wise and constituency-wise data will be available at results.eci.gov.in. Voter Helpline App: The Election Commission’s mobile application will provide real-time trends and final results.

The Election Commission’s mobile application will provide real-time trends and final results. Media Coverage: Major news networks and digital platforms will begin live broadcasts and blogs from 7:00 AM onwards. Assembly Elections 2026 Vote Counting: ECI Rolls Out QR Code-Based ID System on May 4 to Block Unauthorized Entry Across 5 Key States.

Assembly Elections 2026 Overview and Stakes

The 2026 elections covered a total of 824 assembly seats across the four states and one Union Territory.

West Bengal: A prestige battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and a determined BJP.

A prestige battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and a determined BJP. Tamil Nadu: A contest for dominance between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK, with the BJP and new regional players such as TVK expanding their footprint.

A contest for dominance between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK, with the BJP and new regional players such as TVK expanding their footprint. Kerala: A historic attempt by the LDF to retain power against the UDF's traditional cyclical comeback.

A historic attempt by the LDF to retain power against the UDF's traditional cyclical comeback. Assam: The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term amid a challenge from a resurgent opposition.

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term amid a challenge from a resurgent opposition. Puducherry: A multi-cornered fight to control the 30-member assembly.

Security and Dry Day Measures

To ensure a peaceful counting process, central paramilitary forces have been deployed at counting centres across all five regions. Furthermore, the Election Commission has mandated that Monday, May 4, be observed as a "Dry Day" in all poll-going states and Union Territories, prohibiting the sale and distribution of liquor until the results are finalised.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).