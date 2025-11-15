NewsVoir

Hong Kong [China], November 15: Hong Kong is preparing to transform its bustling Central into a magical winter wonderland as the city rolls out a thrilling lineup of seasonal events to reinforce its reputation as Asia's premier Christmas capital. With convenient direct flights from major Indian cities, the destination invites Indian travellers to experience an unforgettable festive escape just a few hours away from home. The highlight of the celebrations, the spectacular annual Hong Kong WinterFest (14 November 2025 - 4 January 2026), will spread festive cheer across the city -- making it the perfect year-end getaway for Indian families, couples, and groups looking to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a vibrant, globally inspired setting.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: MBBS Student of Al-Falah University Arrested From West Bengal's Dalkhola in Connection With Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station.

Transforming Central into a Winter Wonderland (14 November 2025 - 4 January 2026) "Winter Wonderland in Central" will bring the joy of Christmas to Hong Kong with a breathtaking lineup of events. For the first time, iconic landmarks in Central will be turned into a vast illuminated canvas for an "Immersive Light Show in Central", while a 20-metre-high outdoor Christmas tree will tower above a bustling Christmas Town. Nearby, Chater Road will be lit up as a Starlight Boulevard to extend the joyful atmosphere by connecting seamlessly with the largest festive installation ever in LANDMARK ATRIUM, "Noëlia at LANDMARK,"- an annual installation that much of Hong Kong eagerly awaits, extending the joyful atmosphere across the district.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, "This year's Hong Kong WinterFest is being presented in a new format and features the most extensive lineup and richest event elements to date. We aim to create a strong festive atmosphere citywide and reinforce Hong Kong's position as Asia's top winter travel destination. We are delighted to collaborate with Hongkong Land to turn Central into a Winter Wonderland. Together with the new "Immersive Light Show in Central", Central will become a brand new festive hotspot. This initiative not only enhances the holiday experience for locals and visitors but also stimulates the seasonal economy. We are grateful for the widespread support from industry partners, including the Quality Tourism Services Association, Hong Kong Retail Management Association, and a wide range of attractions and malls who are joining hands to offer festive dining, shopping deals, and activities."

Also Read | What Is Kyvex? Indian Billionaire Pearl Kapur Launches AI-Powered Answer Engine To Rival OpenAI ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Statue Square Garden in Central is Turned into a Christmas Town with Return of Much-Loved Christmas Tree (14 November 2025- 4 January 2026)From 14 November, Statue Square Garden in Central will be turned into a joyous Christmas Town where visitors of all ages can experience the childlike wonder of winter as if stepping into the pages of a fairy tale. The town will be packed with classic and colourful toy-themed decorations such as spaceships, puppets, and miniature trains. As Christmas approaches, visitors will be treated to live carol performances and surprise appearances by Santa Claus to deliver an extra helping of holiday cheer. A Christmas market featuring 12 festive chalets will open on 28 November, serving up a mouthwatering array of seasonal delicacies and offering gifts and workshops for locals and visitors to enjoy. It will be the perfect place to get in the mood for an unforgettable holiday season.

The glittering showpiece at the heart of Christmas Town will be a 20-metre-tall outdoor Christmas tree - the height of a six-storey building. Wrapped in shimmering ribbons like an enormous Christmas gift, the magnificent tree will light up the entire town with its warm glow. Extending the joyous spirit of the Christmas Town, Chater Road will undergo a magical transformation into a Starlight Boulevard. Over 30 trees along Chater Road will be adorned with shimmering lights, creating a festive atmosphere in the outside space. The pedestrian footbridges will be aglow, and a Christmas tree light installation will be suspended above the entrance to Chater House, creating a striking visual centrepiece for the display. Every evening at 5 pm, these lights will transform Chater road into an outdoor Christmas experience not to be missed.

As visitors continue their journey beneath the golden canopy of light, they will reach "Noëlia at LANDMARK" within the LANDMARK ATRIUM. This enchanting 30 meter wide installation featuring a 11 meter high lighthouse not only offers numerous photo-worthy moments for friends and family but also proudly features Hong Kong's largest interactive 12x12 meter Wishing Lake.

Eight Iconic Buildings in Central are Linked for First Time to Present a Dreamlike "Immersive Lights Show in Central" (28 November 2025- 4 January 2026) Another highlight of this year's Hong Kong WinterFest is the debut of the "Immersive Lights Show in Central". From 28 November, eight iconic buildings surrounding Christmas Town will, for the first time, be used as an immense canvas for a stunning multimedia light-and-music extravaganza. Using 3D projection mapping, lighting effects, and holiday melodies, a succession of reindeer, angels, snowmen, and gift boxes will be projected onto historic landmarks and modern skyscrapers. The lifelike visuals will appear to leap playfully between the trees in Christmas Town, dancing to seasonal favourites. The captivating sensory experience will reflect the dynamism and energy of Hong Kong's nighttime cityscape.

Exclusive Citywide Winter Festive OffersTo complete a perfect winter holiday for visitors, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will join hands with industry partners to launch a WinterFest Delights campaign in December. The promotion will feature more than 300 exclusive offers for dining, shopping, attractions, and transport. A one-stop online platform will be available for visitors to easily explore all available offers and make the most of Hong Kong's holiday calendar.

Hong Kong is thrilled to welcome visitors from around the world for a Christmas and New Year to remember. Across the city, shopping malls, hotels, theme parks, and attractions will glisten with festive decorations and host a huge range of celebrations that will live on in the memory of every visitor. The New Year's Eve countdown fireworks display will serve as one of the major highlights of the 'Hong Kong WinterFest,' making a spectacular finale. Start planning your trip now - and get ready to immerse yourself in the sheer magic of Asia's most exciting winter destination.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)