New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Property prices across metros in India continued their unabated upward march in the July-September quarter of 2025, supported by strong end-user demand in the premium segment, elevated input costs, and a limited supply of quality, ready-to-move-in inventory, according to digital real estate transaction and advisory platform PropTiger.com by Aurum Proptech.

The weighted average property price across the top Indian cities registered healthy year-on-year growth.

Delhi NCR led the pack with a 19 per cent year-on-year and 9.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter appreciation, driven by strong demand for luxury properties and infrastructure upgrades, PropTiger's latest report has asserted.

The weighted average price of homes in Delhi-NCR rose from Rs 7479 per sq. ft. in Q3 2024 to Rs 8900 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025.

Bengaluru recorded strong double-digit price growth of 15 per cent year-on-year and 12.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while Hyderabad recorded 13 per cent year-on-year and 4.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

The price in Bengaluru rose to Rs 8870 per sq. ft in Q3 2025 from Rs 7713 per sq. ft in the same period last year, while prices in Hyderabad rose to Rs 7750 per sq. ft in Q3 2025 from Rs 6858 per sq. ft in Q3 2024.

Karishmah Siingh, President of Sales, Marketing and CRM, Sattva Group, said the growth they were seeing in Bengaluru and Hyderabad reflects a larger transformation in India's urban economy, driven by technology, talent, and aspiration.

"As the IT and GCC sectors expand, they are shaping new patterns of homeownership built around proximity, lifestyle, and long-term security. Families are seeking integrated communities that support both professional and personal well-being, signalling a more mature and resilient housing market. At Sattva, we are focused on creating future-ready neighbourhoods that blend thoughtful design, strong infrastructure, and community living--in step with India's evolving urban growth story."

According to the report, other major markets, including Greater Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata, saw robust single-digit price growth, reflecting broad-based developer confidence and buyers' willingness to invest in appreciating assets.

The PropTiger report also highlighted that home sales across India's 8 prime residential markets stabilised in the July-September quarter, with a marginal 1 per cent year-on-year dip in volume to 95,547 units sold.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it registered a 2.2 per cent decline. In sharp contrast, the total value of properties sold during the quarter surged by 14 per cent annually to reach Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which the report asserted is a "clear indication of a market shift towards premiumisation."

The report also highlighted that new supply across the top eight cities saw a marginal annual decline, with 91,807 units launched.

However, new launches registered a 9.1 per cent growth over the previous quarter, signalling cautious optimism among developers.

"This trend suggests that developers are strategically launching higher-value projects to align with the current buyer demand, which is heavily skewed towards the premium and luxury segments," it said.

"Geographically, new supply was concentrated in the western and southern markets. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was the largest contributor, accounting for 26.9 per cent of all new launches, followed by Pune with 18.7 per cent and Hyderabad with 13.6 per cent. These three cities collectively represented 59.2 per cent of the new inventory introduced during the quarter."

The top 8 cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR (Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad), MMR (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane), and Pune. (ANI)

