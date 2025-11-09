Mumbai, November 9: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch in India next year, likely bringing several improvements and subtle design tweaks. The upcoming flagship will be part of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to include three models — the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Pro, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ahead of its 2026 launch, several leaks have surfaced online, revealing details such as display size, pricing, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut in the last week of January or February 2026. Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone in January with a quad-camera setup on the rear and a front-facing camera. The successor, the S26 Ultra, is also expected to continue offering a similar setup next year. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming 2026 flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, delivering powerful performance and advanced AI capabilities. The flagship will likely retain the quad-camera setup of its predecessor, comprising a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 10MP or 12MP 3x telephoto lens, along with a 12MP selfie camera.

As per a report by Times Now News, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could sport a 6.9-inch OLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone is also expected to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is likely to be around INR 1,59,999, according to the report, indicating a 20% increase compared to the previous Galaxy S25 Ultra. In 2026, the smartphone is expected to support 60W wired fast charging and feature a slim 7.9mm design. Battery details have not yet been revealed, though reports suggest it may be similar to that of its predecessor.

