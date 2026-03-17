How to support your child during competitions?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: Competitions can shape a child's character. They can build discipline, improve time management, and teach children how to respond to setbacks. At the same time, the stakes can feel very high to a child. A child may worry about results, selection, peer judgement, or a sense of letting others down. Many children also compare themselves to others and assume that one performance defines their ability. Parents can play a decisive role at this stage, because home often sets the emotional tone that children carry into classrooms, grounds, and auditoriums.

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"Competition can push children to grow, but pressure can also silence them," an academic counsellor noted. "Parents can help children name their feelings, prepare in a healthy way, and stay grounded in effort rather than outcome."

Understand what children feel, even when they do not say it

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Children do not always express stress in direct words. A child may seem irritable, withdrawn, unusually quiet, or restless. Some children show stress through headaches, stomach upsets, sleep disruption, or a sudden drop in appetite. Others seem fine until the night before the event.

Parents can respond with curiosity rather than judgement. A short, calm question can open the door: "What feels hardest about this?" or "What do you want me to do more of this week?" A child who feels heard often regains a sense of control.

A parent of a middle-school student shared a common experience: "My son did not say he felt anxious, but I saw it in small ways--short temper and poor sleep."

Emotional support: the foundation of steady performance

Emotional support does not require long speeches. It requires consistency, patience, and reassurance. Children need to know that love and respect do not depend on a trophy, a rank, or a selection list.

Parents can reinforce three simple messages:

- You belong, even if you lose.

- Effort matters more than applause.

- One event does not define you.

Parents can also avoid language that adds hidden pressure. Phrases like "This is your big chance" or "Do not waste this opportunity" can raise anxiety, even when a parent means well. A calmer alternative can help: "Do your best, then we will learn from it."

Physical and mental preparation: build readiness without burnout

Healthy preparation starts with the basics: sleep, hydration, nutrition, and movement. A child who sleeps well processes information better and recovers faster from stress. A child who eats balanced meals maintains stable energy and mood.

Parents can help set a routine that protects these essentials:

- A consistent bedtime and wake time, especially near event day

- Balanced meals and regular water intake

- Light exercise or a short walk to reduce tension

- A realistic timetable that avoids late-night cramming

Mental preparation matters as much as physical preparation. Parents can teach simple tools that reduce anxiety and improve focus:

- Breathing practice: slow breaths in and out for one minute

- Visual rehearsal: a brief mental walk-through of the event

- Grounding cues: a phrase such as "One step at a time"

- Mock practice: small rehearsal sessions that reduce fear of the unknown

Parents can keep these tools short and practical. A child does not need a perfect routine. A child needs a routine that feels achievable.

Balance support with independence

Parents often want to help, but too much control can reduce confidence. Children gain resilience when they make choices, learn from mistakes, and adjust plans. Parents can guide without taking over.

Useful ways to support independence include:

- Ask the child to set two goals: one performance goal and one effort goal

- Encourage the child to plan practice or study blocks, with parent review

- Let the child pack their own kit, then use a checklist to confirm essentials

- Ask the child to reflect after practice: "What worked today?" and "What needs a change?"

This approach teaches self-reliance and decision-making. It also reduces conflict at home, because the child owns the plan.

The day of the competition: calm signals matter

On event day, children often read their parent's moods. If a parent looks tense, the child may assume danger. If a parent stays calm, the child often feels safer.

Supportive actions on the day can include:

- Keep instructions minimal and tone steady

- Offer a simple meal and allow time to arrive without rush

- Avoid last-minute criticism or comparisons with others

- Use reassurance that stays specific: "You prepared well. Trust your routine."

Parents can also avoid post-event analysis in the car, unless the child asks for it. Many children need time to settle before they can reflect clearly.

Post-competition support: treat every outcome as learning

After a competition, children often replay moments in their mind. A parent's first response can shape whether the child feels proud, ashamed, or motivated.

Parents can use a simple pattern:

1.Connect first: offer warmth and presence

2.Praise effort and courage: recognise preparation and persistence

3.Reflect later: discuss lessons once emotions settle

4.Set the next step: one small goal for the next attempt

This pattern helps children develop a growth mindset. It also teaches resilience, because the child learns that setbacks bring feedback, not rejection.

Parents and schools: one message, one direction

Leading schools such as Podar International School, Muzaffarpur emphasise that children do well when school and home share the same values. Teachers can guide technique, routine, and strategy. Parents can reinforce wellbeing, self-belief, and healthy habits. When both sides send the same message--effort, learning, and balance--children feel less pressure and more purpose. As one of the best schools in Muzzafarpur, they make it a priority to help students manage their time effectively, focus on improvement, and approach challenges with a positive mindset.

With a CBSE curriculum that integrates practical learning, critical thinking, and co-curricular development, Podar International School, Muzaffarpur, ensures students are well-prepared for both academic and extracurricular challenges.

For information on their school's admission in Muzzafarpur, contact their team at:

Email Address: admissions@podar.org

Telephone No: 9511946067

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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