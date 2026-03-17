Actor and politician Khushboo Sundar has publicly come to the defence of Trisha Krishnan, following a wave of social media speculation regarding the actress's personal life. Amid ongoing rumours linking Trisha to superstar Thalapathy Vijay, Sundar criticised the culture of online trolling and emphasised the need to respect the privacy of public figures. Describing Trisha as a close friend, Sundar dismissed the allegations as baseless and praised her colleague's character. Khushboo Sundar REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s Viral Wedding Reception Appearance, Says ‘It Is Their Personal Life’.

Khushbu Sundar Comments on Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay

The controversy intensified recently after Vijay and Trisha made a joint appearance at a wedding reception in Chennai. The outing occurred shortly after reports surfaced regarding matrimonial legal proceedings involving Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The appearance led to significant social media traction, with many users speculating on the nature of the actors' relationship.

In an interview with DeKoder, Khushbu Sundar addressed the "online chatter" and the scrutiny directed at the actress. She lamented the current state of social media, where minor incidents are often amplified into major controversies.

"Unfortunately, we are in a time where even if you sneeze, you want to blame it on someone else," Sundar stated. "What I know of both of them, with Trisha being very, very close to me, she is one of the most dignified women I’ve ever met and the most gentle soul."

Khushboo Sudar Criticises the Culture of Trolling

Sundar further criticised the anonymity of social media, which she believes empowers individuals to target celebrities without accountability. She noted that people often find "sadistic pleasure" in commenting on the lives of others while ignoring their own issues.

The veteran actress also observed that a "paparazzi culture," historically more prevalent in Bollywood, is now taking root in the Tamil film industry. She urged the public and the media to focus on the professional achievements of stars rather than their private affairs.

"I don’t think we need to waste our time responding to them," Sundar remarked, referring to anonymous trolls. She emphasised that celebrities should not be held liable to respond to every rumour that surfaces online.

Political and Personal Context

The rumours come at a significant time for Thalapathy Vijay, who recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. While some critics have suggested the personal controversy could impact his political standing, Sundar disagreed.

"I think people are right when they vote. They know when to vote and where to vote," Sundar said, expressing confidence that the electorate can distinguish between an actor's personal life and their public service. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ To Be Screened Before CBFC Revising Committee Tomorrow? Here’s What We Know.

Watch Khushboo Sundar’s Full Interview:

Vijay himself recently addressed the situation during a Women's Day event, urging his supporters not to get hurt by allegations and to stay focused on social issues. Despite the heightened media attention, both Vijay and Trisha have maintained a focus on their upcoming professional projects.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of DeKoder), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).