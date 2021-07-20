New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): Humsafar India, a leading app-based doorstep diesel delivery platform, recently launched the doorstep delivery of diesel in 20-litre 'Safar20' jerry cans in Delhi.

The service can be availed by smaller segments like nursing homes, independent houses, and the agriculture industry, who can order the requisite diesel via Humsafar's user-friendly app- "Fuel Humsafar".

The app allows complete tracking of the order from its placement to its delivery, guaranteeing the customer of its quality and quantity. The service was inaugurated by Pankaj Motiramani, State Head, BPCl at the Veejay Service Station in New Delhi.

Humsafar's new service will be a pivotal transformation towards easy, safe, and on-demand delivery of diesel to a large number of end-users across Delhi. It will ensure that SMEs, housing societies, and other such users don't have to deal with fuel worries anymore. Humsafar is estimating a demand of 57,000 to 60,000 kilolitres in Delhi/NCR apart from the fact that it will open up a new business segment for the start-up.

Speaking about this, Sanya Goel, Founder & Director of Humsafar India, states "Doorstep fuel delivery will enable start-ups to ensure that they can cater to the demand for fuel and ensure regular supply for their consumers. Doorstep delivery of diesel has already been approved by the Government and the fact that Delhi has an enormous demand for such services has opened up a new segment for us. Various establishments regularly consume small daily amounts of diesel for their needs. They will stand to benefit from this on-demand service. It will not only be safer and more streamlined but also help in eliminating the risky practice of storing diesel on the premises."

Humsafar already delivers diesel on-demand in states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, and the NCR region including Noida, Delhi, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad through digitally operated bowsers. It fabricates PESO-approved Bowsers to enable other partners to deliver diesel in a safe and compliant manner.

Apart from loading at petrol stations, Humsafar is also authorized to pick up diesel from oil terminals directly. The company aims to be among the top 3 diesel door delivery companies leading the market evolution; and work on the 'last-mile delivery' as a core capability, looking outside of diesel deliveries as well.

Humsafar manufactures advanced technology-driven fuel bowsers which are leakage and pilferage proof, and are managed by using app-driven fuel delivery systems. The start-up is on a mission to digitize the diesel retail landscape in India and is fulfilling an unaddressed market need.

