The 3-Day Exhibition and Summit at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, supported by IDMA, FPME, FOPE and Leading Industry Associations, will bring together 225+ exhibitors.

New Delhi [India], February 3: The highly anticipated 3rd edition of Pharma Live Expo & Summit 2025, a premier event for the global pharmaceutical, healthcare, and MedTech sectors, will be held from 17th to 19th April 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Organized by ICEXPO Consults in collaboration with the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA), the event is proudly supported by the Federation of Pharmaceutical and Allied Products Merchant Exports (FPME) & Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) along with key industry stakeholders. Register at https://pharmalivexpo.com/visitor-registration-form/

Pharma Live Expo 2025, under the theme, The Connected Health Ecosystem: Integrating Devices, Pharma, and Technology, will showcase a sector-focused agenda, bringing together experts and exhibitors from the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, medical devices, MedTech, and AI healthtech innovations. The event will ensure targeted discussions and insights across these critical domains, fostering collaboration and highlighting advancements in each sector.

Shereef Rehuman, (MD & CEO, ICEXPO Consults) Spokesperson for Pharma Live Expo, said, "Pharma Live Expo 2025 embodies India's leadership in the global pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. With its sector-focused approach, this event will showcase the nation's manufacturing excellence, technological advancements, and collaborative spirit. Together, we aim to drive innovation, build strategic alliances, and shape the future of global healthcare."

Bringing together over 225+ exhibitors and showcasing 12000+ products and solutions, the expo will represent diverse industries, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical devices and diagnostics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, packaging solutions, and healthcare IT. Visitors can explore advanced pharmaceutical machinery, cutting-edge API and raw material suppliers, R&D and innovation centers, and healthcare consulting services. The event will emphasize sustainability in pharma, featuring cleanroom technologies, logistics and cold chain providers, and experts promoting eco-friendly practices. It will also include NGOs, advocacy groups, educational institutions, and trainers, fostering knowledge exchange and skill development.

With participation from contract manufacturing and research organizations (CMOs & CROs), financial institutions, and regulatory and compliance agencies, and an expected attendance of 20,000+ visitors & International Delegates: 100+ (from 20 countries for Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet), the expo offers unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and industry advancement.

Daara B Patel, Secretary - General, Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA), mentioned, "We are thrilled to partner for the third time with Pharma Live Expo & Summit 2025 (from 17th to 19th April) event exemplifies the innovation, collaboration, and growth opportunities shaping the future of the pharmaceutical, Medtech and healthcare industry. Pharma Live Expo & Summit 2025 provides a unique platform for stakeholders across the pharmaceutical value chain to come together, exchange knowledge, and drive impactful advancements. At IDMA, we remain committed to fostering a robust and sustainable pharmaceutical ecosystem, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of championing excellence and innovation in the industry.

Key Highlights of Pharma Live Expo 2025: Insightful sessions by leading industry experts on the integration of devices, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

- Sector-Focused Conferences:

(a) Day 1: Pharmaceuticals - Insights into manufacturing, APIs, and biotechnology.

(b) Day 2: Healthcare & Medical Devices - Focused on diagnostics, devices, and healthcare delivery.

(c) Day 3: Medtech and AI Healthtech - Spotlighting innovation in artificial intelligence and digital health.

* Showcasing Innovations: Cutting-edge technologies across pharmaceutical manufacturing, MedTech, healthcare IT, packaging, and sustainability.

* Comprehensive Global Networking: Meet decision-makers, manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and investors from 20+ countries, from the African Region: Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, CIS Region (Expo Tour Group Uzbekistan): Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and LATAM region countries like Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and a tie up with Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce, ILACC as a delegate partner

* Knowledge Exchange: Attend summit sessions led by industry leaders, policymakers, and technical experts, covering global trends, regulatory updates, and emerging technologies.

Pharma Live Expo 2025 will bring together a diverse audience, including ministers, policymakers, CFOs, COOs, healthcare investors, regulatory heads, R&D experts, and hospital administrators, alongside production, procurement, and quality assurance professionals. With participation from supply chain experts, packaging specialists, cosmeceutical and nutraceutical innovators, API producers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and professionals in medical devices and diagnostics, the expo serves as a premier platform for networking, fostering innovation, and driving advancements across the healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The previous edition of Pharma Live Expo, held in 2024, was a resounding success, attracting 10,000+ visitors from 15+ countries and hosting 206+ exhibitors. The event showcased over 10,000+ products and featured a hosted buyer-seller meet that facilitated strategic collaborations with 80+ International delegates (from 15 countries for Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet).

Mumbai stands as India's premier Pharma Hub, offering a strategic location for fostering connections and collaborations. It provides easy accessibility to other major pharma hubs such as Hyderabad, Indore, Gujarat, Bangalore, and Chennai, making it the ideal destination for ICEXPO Consults flagship industry event, Pharma Live Expo & Summit 2025.

About Pharma Live Expo

Pharma Live Expo Mumbai 2025 provides a platform for industry stakeholders to come together, exchange insights, and shape a future that prioritizes innovation, accessibility, and collaboration. Pharma Live Expo is the premier destination for showcasing innovative solutions and advancements in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. It is the only event of its kind in India that focuses comprehensively on all aspects of the pharma and healthcare industry, bringing together over 300 professionals, innovators, and decision-makers dedicated to advancing excellence in drug development, manufacturing, and healthcare delivery. Participating in the exhibition offers a wealth of opportunities to connect with industry leaders and showcase your products and services to a highly targeted audience.

About ICEXPO

Icexpo Consults is a specialized event and consultancy firm focused on organizing and managing high-impact exhibitions, trade shows, and conferences across various industries, with a strong emphasis on the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and food sectors. They provide end-to-end solutions, including event planning, marketing, branding, and logistics, helping companies showcase their products, connect with industry leaders, and expand their market presence. Icexpo Consults aims to create meaningful networking opportunities, promote knowledge exchange, and support business growth through expertly managed industry events.

About IDMA

The Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) is a leading trade association representing the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Established in 1961, IDMA plays a key role in advocating for and supporting the growth of the Indian pharma sector, particularly focusing on domestic manufacturers. The association works with regulatory, bodies, policymakers, and international organizations to ensure industry standards, regulatory compliance, and the development of high-quality, affordable medicines. IDMA also promotes research, innovation, and capacity-building initiatives within the industry, helping to make India one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers globally.

