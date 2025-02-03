After massive response for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, star wrestlers will have some time to recoup and ready for the next main event matches. This limits the possibility of any mega matches on the Monday Night Raw Event, just 24-hours after PLE (Premium Live Event). Yet fans can Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair making appearances in the upcoming Monday Night Raw episode on February 3 while other matches will be for the elimination Chamber qualification. The episode of the Raw will emanate from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Check out WWE Raw matches on February 3. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Jey Uso Wins Men's and Charlotte Flair Claims Women's Rumble Matches, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title and Other Results From Wrestling PLE.

Preparations of the Elimination chamber Matches

The Elimination Chamber matches - second PLE of 2025 is just a month away with players missing out in the Royal Rumble will look for a chance in the WrestleMania 2025 main event, The promotion will start building towards the PLE and General Manager Adam Pearce has already announced that the qualifying matches for the PLE will begin in Cleveland on February 3. John Cena Announces He Will Compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Vows to Main Event at WrestleMania 41 and Win Record-Breaking 17th Title (Watch Video).

Adam Pearce Making Announcement For Elimination Chamber Qualification Matches

Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk Making Appearances

After a mega event, winner of the Royal rumble 2025 Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso will address the WWE Universe. With a ticket booked in the WrestleMania, both stars are already upbeat and might reveal their possible title aspirations. CM Punk, though defeated in the Rumble match will also be present on the Monday Night Raw episode on February 3.

