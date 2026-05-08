Business News | ICIB Hosts

VMPL

Moscow [Russia], May 8: The Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB), in collaboration with the Embassy of India and the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre (JNCC), hosted the landmark initiative "Cinema Connect: Namaste Russia" today. The event served as a strategic bridge to foster cinematic synergy and witness the enduring magic of Indian storytelling.

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The initiative was bolstered by Chakraborty International Productions as the Associate Partner and Jayita Strategia as the Strategic Partner.

Mr. Manpreet Singh, President of ICIB, opened the event by highlighting the goal of uniting the global film fraternity. Ms. Jayita Ghosh, Film and Media Chairperson of ICIB, described Namaste Russia as an event "as timeless as a classic and as new as any premiere."

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The distinguished Indian delegation included Ms. Ambika Mishra (Project Director, Mangosteen Media and Entertainment), Mrs. Aadhya Bharadwaj (Director, Annayaa), and Mr. Rahul Seth (Director/Writer, Dishaa). The event was graced by Mr. Vitaly Stepanov, CEO of the Moscow Export Centre, and senior Moscow government officials.

The housefull show welcomed representatives from 118 companies, including producers and directors. Beyond the screenings, an extraordinary masterclass provided the Moscow film community with deep technical and creative insights, successfully bringing together the two nations through the power of cinema.

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